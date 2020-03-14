World Fact of PEM WATER ELECTROLYSIS GLOBAL MARKET 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025

Latest Update “Global PEM Water Electrolysis Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Edition 2019 Survey of Related Topic (Industries / Pharmaceutical / Retail / Equipments / Energy / ICT) : Global Current Growth and Future.

‘ ‘

Electrolysis is a promising option for hydrogen production from renewable resources. Electrolysis is the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. This reaction takes place in a unit called an electrolyze. Electrolyzes can range in size from small, appliance-size equipment that is well-suited for small-scale distributed hydrogen production to large-scale, central production facilities that could be tied directly to renewable or other non-greenhouse-gas-emitting forms of electricity production.

Proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis is the electrolysis of water in a cell equipped with a solid polymer electrolyte (SPE) that is responsible for the conduction of protons, separation of product gases, and electrical insulation of the electrodes. The PEM electrolyzer was introduced to overcome the issues of partial load, low current density, and low pressure operation currently plaguing the alkaline electrolyzer.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PEM Water Electrolysis.

This report researches the worldwide PEM Water Electrolysis market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global PEM Water Electrolysis breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

. .

‘ ‘

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ PEM Water Electrolysis capacity, production, value, price and market share of PEM Water Electrolysis in global market.



20/02

