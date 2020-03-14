Wound Care Product Market Comprehensive Study by Leading Players

Latest Research Report on “Wound Care Product Market” Added by Analytical Research Cognizance which covers Market Overview, Future Economic Impact, Competition by Manufacturers, Supply (Production), & Consumption Analysis

Global Wound Care Product Market

The products available in the market for global wound care are designed to treat mostly complex wounds. Surgical wound care products are used to heal the surgical wounds, mainly the infectious ones contracted in the hospital. The advanced wound care products are used to treat both acute and chronic wounds. According to Netscribes research, the global wound care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% over an eight-year period to reach a value of $21.79 billion by FY 2022.

The average incidence of chronic wounds is 0.78% of the population with the prevalence range being 0.18% to 0.32%. Region-wise, North America constitutes the highest share of the wound healing products market worldwide.

Some of the major players in the wound care industry are Smith & Nephew, Acelity L. P. Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 3M, ConvaTec Group Plc, Coloplast Group, etc.

Key growth factors

The wound care market is predicted to witness a high growth rate owing to the rise in the geriatric population, surge in lifestyle diseases, advancement of new technology, developments in the wound care research area for advanced wound care products and the rising awareness about these products among consumers.

Factors such as a rise in disposable income, better access to improved healthcare and an increasing awareness about affordable advanced wound therapies are expected to support the growth of advanced wound dressing market globally. Additionally, by the end user division, home healthcare is the fastest growing segment due to the significant rise in the aged population.

Threats and key players

Although the global wound care market is expected to experience progressive growth, the high cost of the wound care products, especially the advanced ones, hinders the growth of the market. There is also a lack of experts or trained healthcare professionals who can use these new advanced technologies.

Additionally, the average price of the wound care products is expensive. Certain markets are price sensitive, and hence the acceptance of such products is comparatively less. The complex regulatory process also restricts the wound care penetration.

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of the Global Wound Care Market

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Surgical Wound Care, Advanced Wound Care, Traditional Wound Care, Chronic Wound Care, Acute Wound Care, Hospital & Specialty Wound Care Clinics, Long Term Care Facilities and Home Healthcare

3. Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) market size data for Surgical Wound Care, Advanced Wound Care, Traditional Wound Care, Chronic Wound Care, Acute Wound Care, Hospital & Specialty Wound Care Clinics, Long Term Care Facilities and Home Healthcare

4. Value Chain Analysis for the Wound Care Market

5. Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the Surgical Wound Care, Advanced Wound Care, Traditional Wound Care, Chronic Wound Care, Acute Wound Care, Hospital & Specialty Wound Care Clinics, Long Term Care Facilities and Home Healthcare

6. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

7. Key recent developments in the Surgical Wound Care, Advanced Wound Care, Traditional Wound Care, Chronic Wound Care, Acute Wound Care, Hospital & Specialty Wound Care Clinics, Long Term Care Facilities and Home Healthcare

8. Market Trends in Surgical Wound Care, Advanced Wound Care, Traditional Wound Care, Chronic Wound Care, Acute Wound Care, Hospital & Specialty Wound Care Clinics, Long Term Care Facilities and Home Healthcare

Why buy?

Get a broad understanding of the Surgical Wound Care, Advanced Wound Care, Traditional Wound Care, Chronic Wound Care, Acute Wound Care, Hospital & Specialty Wound Care Clinics, Long Term Care Facilities and Home Healthcare

2. Get Region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the Surgical Wound Care, Advanced Wound Care, Traditional Wound Care, Chronic Wound Care, Acute Wound Care, Hospital & Specialty Wound Care Clinics, Long Term Care Facilities and Home Healthcare

3. Devise go-to-market strategies by understanding the key drivers in the market

4. Recognize major competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

5. Get value chain analysis and relevant company profiles

COMPANIES COVERED:

1. Smith & Nephew

2. Acelity L.P.Inc.

3. 3M

4. Mölnlycke Health Care AB

5. ConvaTec Group Plc

6. Coloplast Group

7. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

8. Medtronic Public Limited Company

9. Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

10. Baxter International Inc.

Some Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

1.1 Market Scope and Segmentation

1.2 Key Questions Answered in This Study

1.3 Executive Summary I

1.4 Executive Summary II

1.5 Executive Summary III (Competitive Landscape)

Chapter 2: Introduction – Wound Care Market

2.1. Market Definitions – By Type of Product

2.2. Market Definitions – By Application

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 3: Wound Care Market Overview

3.1. Global Wound Care Market Overview

3.2. Geographical Market Share Study

3.3. Wound Care Market Drivers

3.3. Wound Care Market Trends

Chapter 4: Regional Overview

4.1. North America

-Overview

-Revenue

-Drivers

-Trends

4.1. Europe

-Overview

-Revenue

-Drivers

-Trends

4.1. Asia Pacific

-Overview

-Revenue

-Drivers

-Trends

4.1. Latin America

-Overview

-Revenue

-Drivers

-Trends

4.1. Middle East and Africa

-Overview

-Revenue

-Drivers

-Trends

……..

