2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market Size, Share And Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-user And Segment Forecasts 2018-2026

2-Ethylhexanoic acid is a colorless liquid that is commonly used as a plastic stabilizer, drying agent, emollient in cosmetics, processing aid in drugs, wood preservative, and corrosion inhibitor. Commercially, 2-ethylhexanoic acid is produced by using the butyraldehyde method. Addition of 2-ethylhexanoic acid metal salts to PVC increases its resistance to high temperatures. It also functions as a thermal and color stabilizer in alkyd resin plastics. 2-Ethylhexanoic acid is used as a drying agent in paints, enamels, varnishes, and printing inks. 2-Ethylhexanoic acid is combined with metals to produce metal salts and these salts are then added to solvents to function as drying agents. Cobalt and manganese are highly used with 2-ethylhexanoic acid to manufacture paint drying agents. 2-Ethylhexanoic acid is used as emollient in cosmetics, due to its high hydrolytic stability. Sodium salt of 2-ethylhexanoic acid combined with other fungicides is employed to protect cut wood.

In terms of method of production, the global 2-ethylhexanoic acid market has been classified into butyraldehyde and octanol. Several manufacturers employ the butyraldehyde method, as it is a cost–effective method. In terms of application, the global 2-ethylhexanoic acid market has been segmented into PVB plasticizers, synthetic lubricants, paint dryers, PVC stabilizers, drugs, emollients, and others (wood preservatives, coolants, etc.). In terms of end-user, the global 2-ethylhexanoic acid market can be divided into chemical, paints & coatings, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and others.

Rising use of 2-ethylhexanoic acid as a PVB plasticizer, which is further utilized in the glass industry, is anticipated to fuel the global 2-ethylhexanoic acid market during the forecast period. Use of 2-ethylhexanoic acid as a PVB plasticizer imparts high transparency, gloss, and impact resistance to glass products. Demand for 2-ethylhexanoic acid for use in PVC stabilization applications is also on the rise. Use of 2-ethylhexanoic acid as an automotive coolant and in personal care applications is anticipated to offer immense growth opportunities to the 2-ethylhexanoic acid market in the next few years. Advancements in nanotechnology and material science are expected to propel the 2-ethylhexanoic acid market in the next few years. Technological advancements in developing economies are likely to provide significant growth opportunities to the global 2-ethylhexanoic acid market in the near future. Japan and China are major countries contributing significantly to the 2-ethylhexanoic acid market in Asia Pacific.

In the paints & coatings industry, water-based coatings are gaining significant popularity, as the technology is completely eco-friendly. In solvent- or oil-based coatings, drying agents are required, which emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs). 2-Ethylhexanoic acid is used as a drying agent in solvent- and oil-based coatings. Thus, emergence of water-based coatings is likely to restrain the 2-ethylhexanoic acid market in the next few years.

The report analyzes and forecasts the market for 2-ethylhexanoic acid at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global 2-ethylhexanoic acid market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for 2-ethylhexanoic acid during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for growth of the 2-ethylhexanoic acid market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global 2-ethylhexanoic acid market. Porter’s five forces model for the 2-ethylhexanoic acid market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-user industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global 2-ethylhexanoic acid market by segmenting it in terms of method of production, application, end-user, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for 2-ethylhexanoic acid in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual end-user industry segments of the 2-ethylhexanoic acid market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global 2-ethylhexanoic acid market. Key players profiled in the report include The Perstorp Group, BASF SE, The Eastman Chemical Company, Dow DuPont Inc., OXEA Chemicals, Elekeiroz, and KH Neochem Co. Ltd. These players account for a major share of the total production of 2-ethylhexanoic acid. Moreover, they are forward integrated. Brand promotions and launch of new products are likely to raise sales of 2-ethylhexanoic acid in the next few years. Market leaders look for different measures such as strategic pricing and product improvement in order to increase their profit margin.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global 2-ethylhexanoic acid market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global 2-ethylhexanoic acid market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on method of production, application, and end-user and regional segments. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided for the global as well as regional markets.

Global 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market, by Method of Production

Butyraldehyde

Octanol

Global 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market, by Application

PVB Plasticizers

Synthetic Lubricants

Paint Dryers

PVC Stabilizers

Drugs

Emollients

Others

Global 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market, by End-user

Chemical

Paints & Coatings

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2026 in order to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides comparative analysis of various applications and end-user industries wherein 2-ethylhexanoic acid is used

It offers analysis of the 2-ethylhexanoic acid production process and the value chain analysis

It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap for upcoming growth opportunities for the 2-ethylhexanoic acid market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report provides a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market in order to help understand the competition level

The report provides information on the supply–demand scenario and production of 2-ethylhexanoic acid in every region

It provides a list of potential customers of 2-ethylhexanoic acid along with their contact details

The report provides detailed pricing analysis based on applications and regions

The report offers Porter’s five forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers

