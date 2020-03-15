360-degree Cameras Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global 360-degree Cameras Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 103 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

360-degree cameras are devices recording where a view in every direction is recorded at the same time, shot using an omnidirectional camera or a collection of cameras. During playback on normal flat display the viewer has control of the viewing direction like a panorama. It can also be played on a displays or projectors arranged in a cylinder or some part of a sphere.

The traditional entertainment industry is revolutionizing with the development and emergence of the serialized content. Moreover, with the improving demand for VR headsets in the market, the companies are focusing on developing more VR content. Our market research analysts estimate that the 360-degree camera market will grow steadily at a CAGR of more than 23% during the forecast period.

The global 360-degree Cameras market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.23 during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nikon

Samsung

Canon

Ricoh

Nokia

SONY

Bublcam

Panono

Teche

360fly

e-filming

Insta360

Guopai Technology

Segment by Type

Spherical 360

Panoramic 360

Segment by Application

Traffic Monitoring

Grid Layout

Aerial Scenery

Military

Others

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global 360-degree Cameras capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key 360-degree Cameras manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

