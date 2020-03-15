Adaptive Optics Market : Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future | Phasics Corporation, Boston Micromachines Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Active Optical Systems

Adaptive optics is a technology integrated with the optical systems for beam propagation, communications, and microscopy. Such technologies are used to enhance the efficiency of an optical system by reducing wavefront distortion effects. It finds its applications in retinal imaging, laser communication, and biological research. The system contains three main components wave front sensor, control system, and wave front modulator.

Increase in investment in R&D field for integrating adaptive optics to offer a wide range of applications is expected to boost the market. Further, increase in demand for high-resolution microscopy in various biomedical research operations accelerates the growth of the global adaptive optics market. However, high initial cost and complex designing techniques hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, development of lighter materials for adaptive optics is expected to offer ample number of opportunities to key players.

The adaptive optics market is segmented on the basis of the component, end user, and geography. By component, the market is divided into wavefront sensor, control system and wavefront modulator (deformable mirror). Based on the end user, the market is classified into biomedical (ophthalmology, cell analysis, biomedical microscopy, and others), defense and security (biometric security, surveillance, laser defense system, and others), astronomy, manufacturing (3D printing, precision manufacturing, machine vision, and others), consumer devices (camera lenses, head mounted display, and others), and communication (sensing, free-space optical communication, and others). On the basis of geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global adaptive optics market for electric vehicles market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided that determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Thorlabs Inc., Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd., Iris AO, Inc., Phasics Corporation, Boston Micromachines Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Adaptica S.R.L, Active Optical Systems, LLC, Imagine Optic SA, Benchmark Electronics, Inc. are some of the major key players of the global adaptive optics market.

