Advanced Energy Market in the US 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Advanced energy is a broad range of products, services, and technologies that allows the sustainable, secure, and affordable use of energy by making use of best available technologies and practices. These products and services use energy resources more productively and hence present US companies with a financially attractive option. Advanced energy works to make existing energy systems work in a more secure, clean, efficient, and affordable way.

The analysts forecast the advanced energy market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the period 2015-2019.

Covered in this report

The report includes the segmentation of the market based on type of technologies (energy efficiency, fuel, power generation, transportation, electricity infrastructure, and others). The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The report, Advanced Energy Market in the US 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.

Key vendors

• Alstom

• Exxon Mobil

• Panasonic

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens Energy

Other prominent vendors

• Brammo

• Clean Energy Fuels

• Calpine

• First Solar

• GE Energy

• Nissan

• Silver Springs Network

• Tesla

Market driver

• Energy-efficient technologies

Market challenge

• Lack of industry standards

Market trend

• Emerging technological developments

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

