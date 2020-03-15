Aerospace MRO Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025
This report studies the global Aerospace MRO market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Aerospace MRO market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Air travel in emerging countries is growing, thus increasing the demand for aircraft MRO services. Many new MRO service centers have been setup in numerous countries in recently. This increases the participation of regional companies (tier-II or tier-III suppliers) in the field of aircraft MRO. Moreover, the growing international trade between countries have increased frequencies of cargo planes. Thus, it is essential to conduct timely checks and repairs on airplanes to ensure efficient performance and safe air travel. The market is driven by various factors such as increased focus of OEMs on aircraft MRO service and rapid aircraft fleet expansion.
Asia had the largest share of the global aircraft MRO market in 2017.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Airbus
Air France KLM Engineering & Maintenance
Air Works
Delta TechOps
HAECO
Honeywell International
GMF AeroAsia
Lufthansa Technik
Jet Maintenance Solutions
ST Aerospace
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Engine
Component
Line Maintenance
Airframe
Modifications
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial Air Transport
Business and General Aviation
Military Aviation
