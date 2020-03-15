AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market 2025: IBM, BonVision Technology, Intel, SAP, General Electric, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, LogiNext, Transmetrics, Smarter Sorting, Crowdz, Marble, Evertracker, Deliverish, Avrios International

Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics market analyses the current industry situations on a large scale to provide the AI in Supply Chain & Logistics market developments, market size and progress estimates. The main element details are related to AI in Supply Chain & Logistics market’s essential market segments, opportunities and market constraints are presented in this report. Further, this report lists the product definition, applications, market scope, and major product manufacturing regions. An extensive view of the industries’ major manufacturers and supply/demand scenario are covered deeply. This kind of record comprehensively analyses the present AI in Supply Chain & Logistics market segments as well as the rising segments which can anticipate the forecast global market’s development in the coming years.

Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market valued approximately USD 502.9 Million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 45.60 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Key Strategies of leading players

Enhance productivity and optimizing back end manufacturing processes

Product enhancement through integrating new strategies involving big data, advanced analytics into traditional manufacturing processes

Growing businesses through serving into new application areas and identifying pockets of growth in emerging markets

Focusing on cost effective production of devices with stability and robustness

Strategies for Product differentiation and adjusting to the life cycle changes

Strengthening collaboration with suppliers and distributors

More focused strategies are found in the report

Growth in this market is mainly driven by factors such as growing big data, demand for greater visibility and transparency into supply chain data and processes, and adoption of AI for improving consumer services and satisfaction. The major restraint for the market is the limited number of the artificial intelligence technology experts. But the limited number of artificial intelligence technology experts is expected to restrict adoption, which in turn may limit market growth to a certain extent. And The artificial intelligence in supply chain market for software offerings is expected to hold a larger share. The continuous developments have been witnessed in AI software and related software development kits

The regional analysis of Global AI in Supply Chain & Logistics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The artificial intelligence in supply chain market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of deep learning and NLP technologies for automotive, retail, and manufacturing applications in APAC. Moreover, the presence of major players in the artificial intelligence in supply chain ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in APAC.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include IBM, BonVision Technology, Intel, SAP, General Electric, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, LogiNext, Transmetrics, Smarter Sorting, Crowdz, Marble, Evertracker, Deliverish, Avrios International, GlobalTranz and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology:

Machine Learning

NLP

Context Aware Computing

Computer Vision

The vast market research data included in the study is the result of extensive primary and secondary research activities. Surveys, personal interviews, and inputs from industry experts form the crux of primary research activities and data collected from trade journals, industry databases, and reputable paid sources form the basis of secondary research. The report also includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, with the help of information collected from market participants operating across key sectors of the market value chain. A separate analysis of macro- and micro-economic aspects, regulations, and trends influencing the overall development of the market is also included in the report.

Scope of Report:

What are the key uses of AI in Supply Chain & Logistics that have been identified and what are the benefits associated with them?

Which asset classes is AI in Supply Chain & Logistics likely to disrupt and how?

Which segment of the financial services industry will benefit the most from a gradual movement to the technology?

What phase of development are various use cases of AI in Supply Chain & Logistics currently in and by when are they expected to be implemented?

Which segment will witness the earliest implementation and why?

Which factors will be driving the adoption of the technology through the forecast period?

What factors are expected to impede the adoption of the technology?

Which consortiums are actively participating to endorse the use of AI in Supply Chain & Logistics?

Which governments are exploring, supporting and promoting the use of AI in Supply Chain & Logistics and how?

Who are the key technology providers in the market for different use cases and what are their business models?

What is the most prominent strategy such as Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Product Launch among financial institutions for leveraging the technology?

