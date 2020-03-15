AIR FREIGHT TRANSPORTATION SERVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the global Air Freight Transportation Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Air Freight Transportation Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
The global air freight transportation industry is primarily engaged in providing air transportation of cargo without transporting passengers over scheduled routes or non-scheduled routes and includes both domestic and international freight.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
DHL
FedEx
DB Schenker
UPS
Kuehne & Nagel
Lufthansa
Panalpina
Cathay Pacific
Korean Airlines
CEVA
Singapore Airlines
Bollore/SDV
Expeditors
China Airlines
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ordinary Goods
Special Goods
Market segment by Application, split into
International
Domestic
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Industry Overview of Air Freight Transportation Services
1.1 Air Freight Transportation Services Market Overview
1.1.1 Air Freight Transportation Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Air Freight Transportation Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 Air Freight Transportation Services Market by Type
1.4 Air Freight Transportation Services Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Air Freight Transportation Services Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Air Freight Transportation Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 DHL
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Air Freight Transportation Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 FedEx
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Air Freight Transportation Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 DB Schenker
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Air Freight Transportation Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 UPS
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Air Freight Transportation Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Kuehne & Nagel
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Air Freight Transportation Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Lufthansa
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Air Freight Transportation Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Panalpina
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Air Freight Transportation Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Cathay Pacific
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Air Freight Transportation Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Korean Airlines
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Air Freight Transportation Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 CEVA
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Air Freight Transportation Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Singapore Airlines
3.12 Bollore/SDV
3.13 Expeditors
3.14 China Airlines
4 Global Air Freight Transportation Services Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Air Freight Transportation Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Air Freight Transportation Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Air Freight Transportation Services in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Air Freight Transportation Services
5 United States Air Freight Transportation Services Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Air Freight Transportation Services Development Status and Outlook
7 China Air Freight Transportation Services Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Air Freight Transportation Services Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Air Freight Transportation Services Development Status and Outlook
10 India Air Freight Transportation Services Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Air Freight Transportation Services Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Air Freight Transportation Services Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Air Freight Transportation Services Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Air Freight Transportation Services Market Dynamics
12.1 Air Freight Transportation Services Market Opportunities
12.2 Air Freight Transportation Services Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Air Freight Transportation Services Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Air Freight Transportation Services Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
