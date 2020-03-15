Airless Packaging Market Rising at 5.9% CAGR to 2023: Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers, & Challenges

The global airless packaging market size was $4,046.0 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $5,938.0 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. Airless packaging systems offer precise dosage, high evacuation rate, low wastage & contamination of the content, improved product shelf life, restricts backflow of air due to the presence of pump dispensing system.

Factors such as increase in cosmetics products, rise in sales of homecare products, growth in demand for high end products, and surge in demand for high quality products propel the demand for airless packaging products. Moreover, the low wastage & less contamination attributes of airless packaging have stimulated the growth of global airless packaging market. In addition, government regulations for reducing pollutants and increased awareness about natural & organic products have supplemented the expansion of the airless packaging market. However, high cost of manufacturing these products is a major challenge faced by the players operating in the industry.

Growing demand for innovative & new design options and increasing inclination towards green products offer promising opportunities for players in the airless packaging industry. Moreover, increase in demand for Halal certification products provides lucrative business opportunity to the players.

The global airless packaging market is segmented based on packaging type, material type, end user, and geography. Based on packaging type, the market is categorized into bags & pouches, bottles & jars, tubes, and others. The bottles & jars segment would dominate the global market throughout the study period owing to its widespread usage, and handy & tamper proof attributes. Based on material type, the market is categorized into plastics, glass, and others. The plastic segment accounts for the maximum market share due to its light weight, easy availability, low cost, and ability to be molded in various shapes & sizes. The end-user segment includes personal care, healthcare, homecare, and food & beverages.

The global airless packaging market is analyzed across geographical regions namely North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, & Others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, & others) and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, & Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, and is projected to grow at the fastest rate, followed by LAMEA. The key players profiled in this report are ABC Packaging Ltd., Albéa, AptarGroup, Inc., Fusion Packaging, HCP Packaging, Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Lumson SPA, Quadpack Industries, Raepak Ltd., and Silgan Dispensing Systems.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global airless packaging market and current trends and estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the airless packaging market size are included in the study.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

Airless Packaging Market Key Segments:

By Packaging Type: Bags and Pouches, Bottles and Jars, Tubes, Others.

By Material Type: Plastic, Glass, Others

By End User: Personal care, Healthcare, Homecare, Food & Beverage

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

