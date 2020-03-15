Airway Catheters Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2028

The breathing passage or airway is the path through which the flow of air takes place into the lung. The pathway includes; nose, mouth, throat, windpipe and lungs. Airway management is required for emergency trauma patients. According to a report by World Health Organization, airway mismanagement and hypoxia contribute to approximately 34% of pre-hospital trauma road accident deaths. Airway management involves evaluating, planning and making use of medical devices and procedures for restoring as well as maintaining ventilation in a patient. Airway catheters are highly required in these emergency trauma cases where breathing is a problem. Airway catheters are used to remove unwanted foreign objects and debris from the air pathway to allow free and open access of oxygen to distal endobronchial tree. Airway catheters are flexible tube like devices that ensure appropriate ventilation and oxygenation through the airway. Airway catheters come in different exclusive sizes for different preferences and needs of a patient.

Airway Catheters Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Growing incidence of trauma emergency cases are expected to contribute to the growth of airway catheters market during the forecast period. Airway catheters are available in different sizes and are appropriately adapted in the market. There is a constant increase in invasive surgery procedures, globally. Growing popularity of airway catheters and increase in need for airway catheters due to increased number of cardiopulmonary and trauma cases are a few major factors that are expected to drive the market for airway catheters during the forecast period. Constant decrease in the average selling price of airway catheters due to high competition in the market might also boost airway catheter market growth. Inappropriate tracheal pressure, oxygen saturation and improper placement of the tube are a few of the drawbacks of using airway catheters. These side effects could contribute to hinder the market growth for airway catheters during the forecast period.

Airway Catheters Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product type, Airway Catheters Market can be segmented as:

Transtracheal Airway Catheters

Oropharyngeal Airway Catheters

Nasopharyngeal Airway Catheters

Others

On the basis of Material type, Airway Catheters Market can be segmented as:

Amber Latex Airway Catheters

Soft PVC Airway Catheters

Silicone Coated Latex Airway Catheters

Rubber Airway Catheters

On the basis of Usability, Airway Catheters Market can be segmented as:

Disposable Airway Catheters

Reusable Airway Catheters

On the basis of Applications, Airway Catheters Market can be segmented as:

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation

Trauma

Others

On the basis of end users, Airway Catheters Market can be segmented as:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Trauma Centers

On the basis of geography, Airway Catheters Market can be segmented as:

North- America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Airway Catheters Market: Overview

Global Airway Catheters market has witnessed growth due to expanding demand for cardio-pulmonary resuscitation procedures and emergency trauma care. Airway catheters are being extensively used for acute care and emergency care. Disposable airway catheters are highly preferred due to lesser risk of complications involved. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and trauma cases are the leading segments that require the use airway catheters. Airway catheters are preferred with a curved and flexible tube for easy placement in the airway. Silicone coated latex airway catheters and soft PVC catheters are highly preferred material type owing it to the ease in placement of these tubes. Airway catheters come in use mainly in emergency care centers or ambulatory surgical centers. These catheters are also popular in the intensive care units for oxygenation and ventilation.

Airway Catheters Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geography wise, Airway Catheters market is divided into eight regions viz. North-America, Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan, China, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North America’s Airway Catheters market is expanding because of high adoption rate and it will remain dominant over the period of forecast due to growing number of intensive care facilities and improved healthcare expenditure for emergency and trauma cases. The incidence of these emergency resuscitation cases is increasing which also contributes to the share in the region. Europe’s Airway Catheters market is also expected to grow at a significant rate due to improved product availability of Airway Catheters. Asia-Pacific’s Airway Catheters market is anticipated to grow at a decent rate due to low healthcare expenditure and less availability.

Airway Catheters Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the Global Airway Catheters market identified across the value chain include: Medtronic, Pennine Healthcare, SSCOR, Inc., McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Cook Medical, Smiths Group PLC., VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, VYAIRE and Teleflex Incorporated.