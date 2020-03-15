The global aluminum market has been segmented based on product form, manufacturing process, and application. Based on product form, long products dominated the market with more than 40% share in 2017. In terms of manufacturing process, the extrusion segment held prominent share of the market in 2017. However, the casting segment is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR compared to other manufacturing processes during the forecast period. Based on application, aluminum is widely used in segments such as building & construction, automotive, and electrical & electronics. However, global demand for aluminum varies across different regions according to different applications.

Aluminum and aluminum alloys are extensively employed in end-user industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, packaging, and electrical & electronics. Increase in consumption of aluminum in the transportation sector can be ascribed to the rise in demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles in the automobile sector and increase in demand for lightweight and high-strength materials in the aerospace sector. Similarly, expansion in the construction sector is driving the demand for aluminum for usage in structural components such as window frames, roofing wall cladding, and concrete beams.

Implementation of stringent greenhouse gases (GHG) & carbon emission norms, rise in focus on usage of hard but lightweight aluminum alloys for manufacturing vehicle durable components, and low toxic emission are factors driving the demand for aluminum. Transportation is one of the major industries driving the global economy. Rapid industrialization and increase in need for superior means of commuting have propelled the industry over the last decade. Furthermore, growth in trade between developed and developing economies has boosted the transportation industry (including automotive and aviation). Rise in demand for aluminum in these industries is a major factor driving the aluminum market.

Aluminum is an important substitute for various materials such as steel and iron, primarily due to its lower self-weight and high strength properties. Prices of aluminum fluctuate primarily due to its application in several end-user industries and demand for different grades based on the end-use specifications. Factors affecting end-user industries indirectly hamper the demand for aluminum as well, particularly leading to fluctuations in its prices. However, growth in the usage of aluminum alloys in several industries is ascribed to the different properties instilled in pure aluminum by alloying elements.

Key players in the aluminum market are expected to benefit from the formation of strategic alliances with global players. Prominent players operating in the aluminum market include Alcoa Corporation, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO), Norsk Hydro ASA, RUSAL, Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, and RioTinto.

The report analyzes and forecasts the market for aluminum at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global aluminum market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for aluminum during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the aluminum market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global aluminum market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the aluminum market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global aluminum market by segmenting it in terms of product form, manufacturing process, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for aluminum in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual segments in all the regions.

The report provides the actual market size for 2017, estimated market size of aluminum for 2018, and forecast for the next eight years. The global size of the aluminum market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on product form, manufacturing process, application, and region. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

Aluminum Market, by Product Form

Flat Products

Long Products

Forged Products

Cast Products

Others

Aluminum Market, by Manufacturing Process

Rolling

Extrusion

Forging

Casting

Others

Aluminum Market, by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive Power Train Chassis & Suspension Body Components

Building & Construction Internal External Structural

Electrical & Electronics

Foils & Packaging Beverage Cans Bottles & Containers Aerosol Cans Foil Wraps Medical Packaging Others

Industrial Machinery

Others

Aluminum Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 at the global as well as regional level, in terms of product form, manufacturing process, and application segments

It also provides detailed country level analysis and forecast for key countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia & CIS, China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa) and the rest of the area in each region with respect to different segments

Detailed Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and Value Chain Analysis have been provided, which include integration between market players

The report further analyzes various market drivers, inhibitors, current & future market trends, and emerging applications

The report comprises detailed pricing analysis with respect to application and region. It also includes global and regional level aluminum production output scenario.

Competition landscape covers key companies’ profiling, market share analysis, and competition matrix for key players

