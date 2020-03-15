Ancient Grain Industry: A Potential Market to Invest During the Forecast Period

Ancient grains are a grouping of grains and pseudocereals that are considered to have been little changed by selective breeding over recent millennia, as opposed to more widespread cereals such as corn, rice and modern varieties of wheat, which are the product of thousands of years of selective breeding. Ancient grains are often marketed as being healthier than modern grains, though their health benefits have been disputed by some nutritionists.

Ancient Grains are mainly classified into the following types: Gluten Free Ancient Grain and Gluten Containing Ancient Grain. Gluten Containing Ancient Grain is the most widely used type which takes up about 70.34 % of the total in 2017 in global. But the Gluten Free Ancient Grain will be more and more popular in the future.

Ancient Grain sales mainly centralize in Europe. It took about 43.06% of global total market in 2017, followed is the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific, about 21.43% and 16.55%.

Ardent Mills, Bunge Inc., ADM are the key suppliers in United States market, which have leading technology and market position.

Demand of Ancient Grain in the global market has maintained strong growth and the growth rate is around 2%. The major customers of Ancient Grain are Bakery and Confectionery Products, Snacks, Direct Eating, accounting for 43.19%, 14.99% and 20.08% of the total Ancient Grain market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, Ancient Grain retains its popular in many areas, investors are still optimistic about this area. Although sales of Ancient Grain brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without marketing channel advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Ancient Grain field.

Segmentation by product type:

Gluten Free Ancient Grain

Gluten Containing Ancient Grain

Segmentation by application:

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Snacks

Direct Eating

Other

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

The J.M. Smucker Co.

Ardent Mills

Bunge Inc.

ADM

Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC.

Factoria Quinoa Zona Franca S.A.S.

Urbane Grain Inc.

Nature’s Path Foods

FutureCeuticals Inc.

Sunnyland Mills

Manini’s, LLC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Ancient Grain consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Ancient Grain market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ancient Grain manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ancient Grain with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Ancient Grain submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

