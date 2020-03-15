Animal Parasiticides Market Trends, Outlook, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2025

This animal parasiticides concerning the animal parasiticide market has been published to assist the user in understanding the market as a whole, its definitions, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the barriers that it is facing currently. The report covers market drivers and constraints which have been derived from SWOT analysis and all competition and variable factors are acquired from Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, a very useful tool in the analysis of the competitive environment in which a product or company operates.

The Global Animal Parasiticides Market is expected to reach USD 12.17 billion by 2025, from USD 8.71 billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Developments in the Market:

July 2018, approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to NexGard (afoxolaner), a chewable tablet given once in a month to dogs for prevention of Borrelia burgdorferi ( burgdorferi) infections by killing Black-legged ticks (Ixodes scapularis), which carry the bacterium.The FDA originally approved NexGard in year 2013 to to kill Black-legged ticks, Lone Star ticks, prevent and treat flea infestations, American Dog ticks, and Brown Dog ticks.

Jan 2018, Elanco Animal Health, a division of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), has got approval of Credelio® (lotilaner). Credelio is a new drug treatment (monthly oral tick and flea) that is easy on dogs.

Top Competitors/Players

Eli Lilly and company,

Merck and Co., Inc.,

Bayer AG,

Virbac, Vetoquinol S.A .,

Oceanic Pharmachem,

Zoetis,

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH,

Ceva,

Bovian Health Care,

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., among others.

