Aquatic Herbicides Market Trends and Growth to 2025 – DOW Chemical, Sepro Corporation, Lonza, Land O Lakes, BASF, Sanco Industries, Platform Speciality Products, Monsanto and Syngenta

Global Aquatic Herbicides market to reach USD 764.4 million by 2025.

The Aquatic herbicides market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Aquatic herbicides market is mainly driven owing to the rising adoption of integrated weed control on the global scenario. The aquatic herbicides have their utility when the long-lasting weed control is mandatory at lower cost along with less undesired side effects.The aquatic plants which cause weed problems could be placed into four groups which includes floating weeds, submersed weeds, algae and emersed weeds. Algae is the most common type of weeds taking into consideration aquaculture ponds. The shape & size may vary from the multiple and single celled plants to the branched plants which resembles submersed aquatic weeds. Unlike the other aquatic plants algae does not have the ability to produce seeds or flowers. The issues among the applicators considering fish kills, effect of herbicide application, damage to the desirable plants & prolonged process of approval owing to the stringent regulatory process are acting as restraining factors in the aquatic herbicides market growth.The benefits of utilizing the aquatic herbicides over the various other treatments methods which includes manual & mechanical methods are also fuelling the growth of aquatic herbicides market on the global scenario. The Aquatic weeds restrict the movement of water, recreational waters and fisheries. Moreover, the aquatic weeds degrade the quality of water, leas to economic losses for the agriculture fields, reduce biodiversity, fisheries and other recreational sectors.

Forecasted Scenario:

Rising demand of aquatic herbicides and enhancing utility of aquatic weeds in all regions of the globe is expected to promote the growth of global Aquatic herbicides market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in Aquatic Herbicides market during the forecast period.

Foliar application is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the global Aquatic Herbicides market during the forecast period.

Investment is the key strategy adopted by the major market players in the global Aquatic Herbicides market during the forecast period.

The Companies involved in the market are as follows: DOW Chemical, Sepro Corporation, Lonza, Land O Lakes, BASF, Sanco Industries, Platform Speciality Products, Monsanto, Syngenta.

By Type:

Glyphosate

Diquat

2,4-D

Imazapyr

Triclopyr

Others

By Mode of Action:

Selective

Non-Selective

By Application:

Fisheries

Agricultural Waters

Recreational Waters

Others

By Application Method:

Foliar

Submerged

The vast market research data included in the study is the result of extensive primary and secondary research activities. Surveys, personal interviews, and inputs from industry experts form the crux of primary research activities and data collected from trade journals, industry databases, and reputable paid sources form the basis of secondary research. The report also includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, with the help of information collected from market participants operating across key sectors of the market value chain. A separate analysis of macro- and micro-economic aspects, regulations, and trends influencing the overall development of the market is also included in the report.

Scope of Report:

