Atopic Dermatitis Therapeutics Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2018-2026

Atopic dermatitis, a type of eczema, is the most common and long-term inflammatory skin condition. This chronic disease causes itchy and red skin. This condition is most common in children but can occur at any age. This skin condition is also known as atopic eczema or dermatitis. It is often accompanied by asthma or fever. Other types of eczema include hand eczema, dyshidrotic eczema, and contact eczema. Symptoms of atopic dermatitis include dry, red, and sketchy skin; rashes on the neck, face, scalp or cheeks; and rashes on elbows and knees. In adults, discolored skin is a symptom of atopic dermatitis. In the U.S., 31 million Americans suffer from eczema, out of which 17.8 million have atopic dermatitis. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, 90% of atopic dermatitis occurs in patients below five years of age.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/atopic-dermatitis-therapeutics-market.html

The global atopic dermatitis therapeutics market is projected to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years. Atopic dermatitis impacts patients emotionally and physically. It is more than just a skin disease. Allergies, particularly food allergy plays an important role in driving the atopic dermatitis therapeutics market by bringing blaze of eczema skin rash in infants leading the atopic dermatitis. The global population of patients with atopic dermatitis is likely to increase. The FDA recently approved a topical treatment for atopic dermatitis in the form of Eucrisa. It is effective in adults and children for treating mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. Certain other factors such as climactic conditions and usage of soaps and detergents are expected to drive the incidence of skin diseases. Awareness about skin diseases is estimated to increase. Novel therapies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis are anticipated to be innovated and adopted. These factors are likely to boost the global atopic dermatitis market. However, high cost of care is projected to hamper the global atopic dermatitis therapeutics market. Atopic dermatitis often leads to an increase in visits to hospitals or clinics. This further acts as an economic burden on patients, thereby limiting patient access. Moreover, side effects of atopic eczema drugs is a leading restraining factor for the atopic dermatitis global market.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=53547

The global atopic dermatitis therapeutics market can be segmented based on drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug class, the global atopic dermatitis therapeutics market can be classified into steroids, antihistamines, topical antiseptics, topical immunomodualtors or topical calcineurin inhibitors, antibiotics, monoclonal antibodies, and others. Topical corticosteroids fall under the steroid drug class and are effectively used for atopic eczema. Based on route of administration, the global atopic dermatitis therapeutics market can be categorized into oral, topical, and others. The topical route of administration is faster and very effective in the treatment of atopic dermatitis. It is the standard form of treatment. In terms of distribution channel, the global atopic dermatitis therapeutics market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=53547

Based on region, the global atopic dermatitis therapeutics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017. The region held a major market share due to an increase in patient population, rise in government investments in research & development, acceptance of novel atopic dermatitis medication, highly effective treatment, and effective reimbursement policies. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a rapid pace, due to an increase in the prevalence of atopic dermatitis, developing health care technology, and rise in health care expenditure. Increase in demand for quality and novel treatment methods in the region makes Asia Pacific an emerging region of the Germany and France are steadily increasing their investments in providing better health care solutions to patients with atopic dermatitis. This is expected to drive the market in Europe in the coming years.

Major players operating in the global atopic dermatitis therapeutics market are Regeneron, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Encore Dermatology, Inc. , AbbVie, Inc., LEO Pharma A/S, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bausch Health , GlaxoSmithKline plc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Nestlé Skin Health (Galderma) and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com