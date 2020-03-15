Australia Craft Beer Market, by Product Type (Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter and Others), by Distribution (On-Trade & Off-Trade), by Region (New South Wales and Victoria region); Size and Forecast, 2014-2025

Australia Craft Beer Market: Overview

Australia Craft Beer market is expected to grow with a CAGR over 25% during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing demand for beverages, and its great variety of styles, flavors & penetration of new markets. Craft beer is the only segment of the Australian beer market which is in continuous growth, with overall consumption of beer and alcohol in decline. Rising number of microbreweries across Australia produces a small amount of beer but emphasize on the quality, taste and new product innovation according to the changing palate of beer drinkers. Recent self-grooming trend has influenced the younger population to adopt healthier beverages with low alcohol content like craft beer, backed by the influence of digital media.

The grassroots culture of brewing beer at home, operating at very small level for own consumption, which has grown up to commercial level is driving the Australia craft beer market. Low ABV content of the beverage further balances these flavors and minerals, reducing the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart diseases. Shifting consumer’s preferences towards a healthy lifestyle is reducing excessive consumption of alcohol. Thus, rising consumer preference for flavored and low ABV beer and increasing penetration of craft beer will promulgate the Australia craft beer market over the forecast periods.

Australia Craft Beer Market: Scope

On the basis of the Product, the Australia craft beer market is categories as Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter and Others. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into On-Trade and Off-Trade. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, South, and West along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the Australia Craft Beer Market during the forecast period.

Australia Craft Beer Market: By Product Type

Lager: Lager type of craft beer market size was registered at USD 0.19 Billion in 2018. Lagers are made using bottom-fermenting yeast and are fermented at cooler temperatures around 46-55 0 Pale Lager is the most popular type of lager, boasting a lighter color and body. They are highly carbonated and have a much lighter taste. In 2017 lager holds the largest segment of Australia craft beer market.

Ale: Ale type of craft beer market is projected to grow with a growth rate over 27% during the forecast period, 2018-2025. Ales are the oldest types of beer and have been around for thousands of years. Ales are made using top-fermenting yeast and are fermented at warmer temperatures around 65-760

Craft Beer Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

On-Trade: On-Trade distribution channel of craft beer contribute the maximum sales in terms of volume. This is majorly due to rapid growth of hospitality sector and high consumption of products in restaurants, clubs, and bars in Australia Moreover, the growths of microbreweries that offer their own craft beers also contribute to the On-Trade craft beer business.

Off-Trade: Off-Trade distribution channel is witnessing significant growth due rate they offer is much cheaper rate than their On-Trade counterpart. The off-trade market includes all retail outlets like hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, mini markets, kiosks, wines & spirits shops etc.

Australia craft Beer Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the Australia craft beer market include Feral Brewing Company, Pirate Life, Stone & Wood, Bridge Road Brewers, Little Creatures, James Squire, Boatrocker Brewers & Distillers, Balter Brewing Company, Moon Dog Brewing, and Mountain Goat Beer are the key players in Australia craft beer industry.

