Automotive Brake Assist System Market: Consumer awareness about ADAS technologies, increased preference for in-vehicle safety and comfort fuels demand

Automotive brake assist system, also known as emergency brake assist system, is utilized to enhance braking pressure in case of an emergency. The brake assists system is an advance driver assistance system that is called to action when the vehicle is about to crash and the driver has to apply the brakes in an emergency. The emergency brake assists system is a complementary system for the anti-lock braking system that stops the vehicle more effectively. The brake assist system recognizes the force applied by the driver and if it exceeds the threshold set on the ECU, the ECU applies additional force in order to achieve the entire braking effect.

Major restraint to expansion of global automotive brake assist system market is its cost. Consequently, consumers with lower per capita income avoid incorporation of this technology in their vehicles. Moreover, the adoption of automatic braking system, which is capable of applying the brakes regardless of driver input is also a major restraint to the global brake assist system market.

Larger braking distance and the distance travelled by the vehicle after applying brakes completely are prominent factors can cause vehicle accidents and even fatal injuries. Incorporation of the emergency brake assists system leads to significant reduction in the number of accidents caused due to larger braking distance. According to a study by Mercedes Benz, the brake assist system is capable of reducing the braking distance by 45% and hence, the technology has effectively avoided significant number of accidents. Consequently, the European Commission is likely to mandate the technology in all new vehicles sold in Europe in 2009.

According to data from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the brake assists system can eliminate 400,000 crashes occurring each year in which driver reacted to stop the vehicle. According to the same data, about 3,000 fatal injuries occurred due to such accidents in the U.S. Therefore, consumer awareness about ADAS technologies, increased preference for in-vehicle safety and comfort, regulations implemented by governing bodies, and increased adoption from consumers due to increase in per capita income are driving the global emergency brake assists system market.

The global automotive brake assist system market can be segmented based on type, vehicle type, and region. In terms of type, the global automotive brake assist system market can be classified into two segments. Increasing vehicle electrification, high reliability of electronic components, and higher performance have boosted the demand for electronic brake assists system. Mechanical brake assists system utilizes fluid pressure to enhance the braking intensity. The electronic system is more reliable than the mechanical brake assists system, thus consumers as well vehicle manufacturers prefer the electronic brake assist system.

In terms of vehicle type, the global automotive brake assist system market can be classified into two segments. Rate of adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Technologies (ADAS) is high in passenger vehicles, which is primarily attributed to the increased concern about in-vehicle safety and comfort. Increase in fatal injuries occurring in accidents, mandates from regulatory bodies, and increased awareness about driver assistance system and their advantages in reducing accidents are fueling the demand for brake assist systems in the passenger vehicle segment across the globe.

In terms of region, the global automotive brake assist system market can be segmented into five regions. Rate of adoption of advance driver assist systems is considerably high in North America and Europe, which has proven to be highly effective in reducing vehicle crashes and fatal injuries. According to researchers from France, the brake assists technology is able to reduce injuries in 11% of accidents and fatalities by about 7%. Considering the effectiveness of brake emergency brake assists system, the European Union has mandated all new vehicles being sold in Europe to be equipped with emergency brake assists system since 2009. Therefore, Europe accounted for a major share of the global automotive brake assist system market, in terms of revenue, in 2017. Rate of adoption of advanced technologies is rising in countries in Asia Pacific, such as India and China. Increase in sales of vehicles in Asia Pacific and rise in per capita income due to increased number of working people coupled with awareness and preference toward advance automotive technologies are likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the automotive brake assist system market in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global automotive brake assist system market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, WABCO Holdings Inc., Dana Limited, Mobileye, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd, and AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.