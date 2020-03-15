Automotive Carbon Brake Rotors Market Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2016-2026

In automotive industry, carbon brake rotors are mostly used in high performance cars, motor sports vehicles, and heavy vehicles which requires advanced braking system. Carbon brake rotors are designed to withstand the intense heat that occurs during the braking. Carbon brake rotors are costly than standard cast iron brake rotors but are still used as they are high performing, light weight, and more durable. There are two types of carbon brake rotors; carbon-carbon brake rotor and carbon-ceramic brake rotor. These types of brake rotors are used in number of high performance cars manufactured by Ferrari SpA, McLaren, Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd., Bentley Motors Ltd., Automobili Lamborghini SpA, Bugatti Automobiles SAS, Alfa Romeo Automobiles SpA, Porsche AG, and Corvette among others.

Global Automotive Carbon Brake Rotors Market Dynamics:

The major factors driving the automotive carbon brake rotors market includes; lightweight of carbon brake rotors, less resistant to warping or deformation, which means that they should last longer than traditional brakes, high demand in racing cars, bikes, and high performance cars & heavy vehicles, less brake dust, and improved performance in both wet & dry conditions. The restraint for automotive carbon brake rotor is its high cost as compared with traditional brake rotor used. The automotive carbon brake rotor is mostly used in super cars, or high performance vehicles where cost is not considered as a constraint. These type of brake rotors are not used in mass produced vehicles which are cost sensitive, therefore limiting its usage to high performance vehicles and motor sports vehicles only.

Global Automotive Carbon Brake Rotors Market Segmentation:

Global automotive carbon brake rotors market is segmented on the basis of material type used such as carbon-carbon and carbon-ceramic matrix. The automotive carbon brake rotors market also segmented on the basis of vehicle type; passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV), and motor sports vehicles. These type of carbon brake rotor are majorly installed in high performance vehicles, such as motor sports vehicles, super cars, and hyper super cars. They have limited installation in commercial vehicles. The market is also segmented by sales channel such as OEM and aftermarket.

Global Automotive Carbon Brake Rotors Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global automotive carbon brake rotors market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western & Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The demand for automotive carbon brake rotor is prominent in Western Europe and North America regions. The demand for automotive carbon brake rotor is highest in Western Europe because of the presence of major OEMs which equip their vehicles with carbon brake rotors. The OEMs include Ferrari (Italy), Aston Martin (U.K.), Bentley (U.K.), Lamborghini (Italy), Bugatti (France), Porsche (Germany), and Alfa Romeo (Italy) among others.

Global Automotive Carbon Brake Rotors Market Players:

The major players identified for the global automotive carbon brake rotor market include Brembo SpA, Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Federal Mogul Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., SGL Group, Fusion Brakes LLC, Surface Transforms, and Wilwood Engineering Inc. among others. Companies are developing and supplying their own patented carbon brake rotors for automotive applications.