Automotive Sunroof Market 2018 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth, and Key Players like Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Webasto Roof Systems, Inc., Inteva Products, LLC., Johnan America, Inc., Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd., CIE Automotive, BOS GmbH & Co. KG, Automotive Sunroof Company

Sunroof, a top-notch luxury feature, has become one of the most iconic style choices for cars in the recent years. Based on the type of vehicle, the sunroof is designed to operate manually and electrically. The structure of a sunroof allows light or fresh air to enter the interior of the vehicle through an opening on the top of the roof. The global automotive sunroof market was valued at $6,384.4 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $13,553.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2018 to 2025. Europe was the highest contributor to the global automotive sunroof market, with 2,358.4 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $3,991.6 million by 2025.

Sunroofs are available in different shapes, sizes, and styles and act as an extra accessory. The global automotive sunroof market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The development of new and diversified technologies has been creating opportunities within the automotive industry.

The global automotive sunroof market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to innovation in glass technology and rise in safety and comfort features in the developing regions.

The global automotive sunroof market is segmented based on material type, vehicle type, and region. The glass segment is divided into tilt & slide sunroof, panoramic sunroof, pop-up sunroof, and solar sunroof. The fabric segment consists of only convertible fabric sunroof. The gasoline powered vehicle type is sub-segmented into hatchback, sedan, and sport utility vehicle (SUV). The electric powered vehicle types are battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global automotive sunroof market are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Webasto Roof Systems, Inc., Inteva Products, LLC., Johnan America, Inc., Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd., CIE Automotive, BOS GmbH & Co. KG, Automotive Sunroof Company, Inc., and Magna International, Inc.

BY MATERIAL TYPE: Glass, Tilt & slide sunroof, Panoramic sunroof, Solar sunroof, Pop-up sunroof, Fabric

BY VEHICLE TYPE: Gasoline powered vehicle: Hatchback, Sedan, Sport utility vehicle (SUV)

Electric powered vehicle: Battery electric vehicle (BEV), Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), Plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV)

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

