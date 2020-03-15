Barium Carbonate Market Insight | Development Research and Survey of Upcoming Years 2018 – 2026

Barium carbonate is a water-insoluble salt which is primarily used for the removal of efflorescence from bricks and tiles. Barium carbonate is found in three different forms: powder, granular, and ultra-fine. Powder form of barium carbonate is highly used. Barium carbonate is widely used in applications such as bricks, tiles, and specialty glass. It is also used as an ingredient in glazes, frits, and enamels. Barium carbonate acts as a flux, matting agent, and crystallizing agent. It is employed in the production of specialty glass, as it gives a bright final finish. Application of barium carbonate in the production of electro-ceramic materials is anticipated to offer attractive growth opportunities to the barium carbonate market in the next few years.

Addition of barium carbonate, even in small amounts, to the mixture prior to fire hardening and calcination prevents scumming in bricks and tiles. Barium carbonate reacts with soluble sulfates to form insoluble carbonates and sulfates that do not produce scum. Bricks is a highly important building material for use in construction activities in developing economies. The construction industry in both China and India has been expanding over the last few years. This is fueling the demand for bricks and flooring tiles in these countries. This, in turn, is propelling the barium carbonate market in China and India. Demand for barium carbonate from the electro-ceramics industry is on the rise. Barium carbonate is utilized in multilayered ceramic capacitors, PTC thermistors, piezoelectric transducers, sensors, dynamic RAM, MEMS, optical modulators, and electromechanical devices.

Based on form, the global barium carbonate market has been classified into granular, powder, and ultra-fine. The powder segment dominates the global barium carbonate market, owing to use of powder form of the compound in matt glazes, specialty glass, clay bricks, and tiles. Ultra-fine barium carbonate is used in brine purification. Key properties of granular form of barium carbonate include high bulk density and compatibility with other raw materials. In terms of application, the global barium carbonate market has been segmented into specialty glass, bricks & tiles, chemical compounds, glazes, frits, and enamels, electro-ceramic materials, and others.

Based on region, the global barium carbonate market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global market. Several favorable government policies and public–private partnership programs have boosted infrastructure development and construction activities in countries such as China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and India. Furthermore, rise in the purchasing power of consumers is propelling the building & construction industry in Asia Pacific.

The report analyzes and forecasts the market for barium carbonate at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Thousand) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global barium carbonate market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for barium carbonate during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for growth of the barium carbonate market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global barium carbonate market. Porter’s five forces model for the market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global barium carbonate market by segmenting it in terms of form, application, and region. These application and regional segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for barium carbonate in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global barium carbonate market. Key players profiled in the report include Guizhou Red Star Development Co., Ltd, Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Hebei Xinji Chemical Group Co., Ltd, Hebei Xinji Chemical Group Co., Ltd , Shaanxi Ankang Jiangshua Group Co., Ltd, and Vishnu Chemicals. These players account for a major share of the global market. Also, they are forward integrated. Brand promotions and launch of new products are likely to raise sales of barium carbonate in the next few years. Market leaders look for different measures such as strategic pricing and form improvement to increase their profit margin.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global barium carbonate market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on form, application, and regional segments. Market size and forecast for each form and application segment have been provided for global as well as regional markets.

