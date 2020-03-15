BIOFUEL ADDITIVES 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025
Description:
This report studies the global Biofuel Additives market status and forecast, categorizes the global Biofuel Additives market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Chemiphase
CLARIANT
E-ZOIL
Eastman
Lubrizol
Afton Chemical
Evonik Industries
Chevron Oronite Company
Biofuel Systems Group
NALCO
BASF
OBR Joint Stock Company
Infineum
Fuel Quality Services, Inc. (FQS)
SBZ Corporation
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Cold Flow Improvers
Lubricity Improvers
Anti-oxidants
Detergents & Dispersants
Octane & Cetane Improvers
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Diesel Fuel Additives
Heavy Fuel Oil Additives
Shipping Fuel Additives
Gasoline Fuel Additives
Others
Table of Content:
Global Biofuel Additives Market Research Report 2018
1 Biofuel Additives Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biofuel Additives
1.2 Biofuel Additives Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Biofuel Additives Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Biofuel Additives Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Cold Flow Improvers
1.2.3 Lubricity Improvers
1.2.5 Anti-oxidants
1.2.6 Detergents & Dispersants
1.2.7 Octane & Cetane Improvers
Others
1.3 Global Biofuel Additives Segment by Application
1.3.1 Biofuel Additives Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Diesel Fuel Additives
1.3.3 Heavy Fuel Oil Additives
1.3.4 Shipping Fuel Additives
1.3.5 Gasoline Fuel Additives
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Biofuel Additives Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Biofuel Additives Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Biofuel Additives (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Biofuel Additives Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Biofuel Additives Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global Biofuel Additives Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Chemiphase
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Biofuel Additives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Chemiphase Biofuel Additives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 CLARIANT
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Biofuel Additives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 CLARIANT Biofuel Additives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 E-ZOIL
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Biofuel Additives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 E-ZOIL Biofuel Additives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Eastman
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Biofuel Additives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Eastman Biofuel Additives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Lubrizol
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Biofuel Additives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Lubrizol Biofuel Additives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Afton Chemical
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Biofuel Additives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Afton Chemical Biofuel Additives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Evonik Industries
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Biofuel Additives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Evonik Industries Biofuel Additives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Chevron Oronite Company
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Biofuel Additives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Chevron Oronite Company Biofuel Additives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Biofuel Systems Group
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Biofuel Additives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Biofuel Systems Group Biofuel Additives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 NALCO
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Biofuel Additives Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 NALCO Biofuel Additives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 BASF
7.12 OBR Joint Stock Company
7.13 Infineum
7.14 Fuel Quality Services, Inc. (FQS)
7.15 SBZ Corporation
Continued…..
