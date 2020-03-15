Biological Safety Cabinet Market Opportunities – Growth by CAGR With Kewaunee Scientific Corp., Medical Research Council, Euroclone SpA, Nuaire, Labconco Corporation, Haldeman-Homme, Inc & More

Get Free Sample PDF of This Information Analysis: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-biological-safety-cabinet-market

The report includes market shares of biological safety cabinet market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Some of the major players operating in the global market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Erlab

Esco

Kewaunee Scientific

Labconco

MRC

Polypipe

ACMAS Technologies

AirClean Systems

Air Science

Azbil Telstar

Aztec Microflow

Esco Micro Pte Ltd.

Other players are NuAire, Berner International, The Baker Company, Kewaunee Scientific, NuAire, Bassaire, Cruma, Flow Sciences, Haldeman-Homme, Germfree Laboratories, EUROCLONE , Cruma, Berner International and BIOBASE among others. The global biological safety cabinet market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. In 2017, NuAire, Inc. has announced the launch of our new biological safety cabinet, the LabGard AIR, it is a Class II, Type A2 cabinet precisely designed to meet the challenging requirements of today’s research facilities.

The biological safety cabinets are also called as biosafety cabinet (BSC) or microbiological safety cabinets which are ventilated laboratory workspace for working safely at a defined biosafety level, with materials contaminated by pathogens. The main purpose of biological safety cabinets is to protect the laboratory worker and the surrounding environment from harmful pathogens. They help to work safely with infectious microorganisms but they also require consistent use of good microbiological practices. They avoid biological exposure to personnel and the environment.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Favorable regulations driving the use of biological safety cabinets in the healthcare industry.

Increased risk of pandemics and communicable diseases.

Increasing number of R&D activities in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies.

Rapid growth in the number of biologics increased investment in healthcare infrastructure in growing economies.

Alternative containment cabinets.

High cost of biological safety cabinets.

Market Segmentation: Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market

The global biological safety cabinet market is segmented based on

Product Type

End User

Application

Distribution Channel

Geographical Segments

Based on type, the market is segmented into

Class I

Class II

Class III

The class II type market segmented in sub segmented into

Class II type A

Class II type B

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostics & Testing Laboratories

Academic & Research Organizations

Based on application, the market is segmented into

Industrial

Academic

Research

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Focal point of the report

To gain insights of the Changing biological safety cabinet market dynamics of the industry major players in biological safety cabinet and brands Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025. It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow Strategies of key players and product offerings

