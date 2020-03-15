Body Control Modules (BCM) Market Trends 2018, Growth Forecast 2025

The body control module (BCM) in automotive is a processor-based power distribution component that supervises and controls functions related to the car body such as interior lights, security, windows, door locks and access control, and others. The central BCM also operates as a gateway for bus and network interfaces to interact with remote electronic control units (ECU) for other systems. Moreover, controlling signal of various loads comes directly from remote ECU via CAN/LIN communication or directly from the central body module. The BCM does not control any engine-related functions.

Based on parameter, the market is segmented into type, vehicle type, application, and region.

The global BCM market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The development of new and diversified technologies provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global BCM market.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global BCM market include increase in demand for advanced safety, comfort, and convenience features in vehicles; stringent regulations set by governments; and increase in demand of automotive. However, increasing complexity is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles and need for advanced driver assist features are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global BCM market in the near future.

The key players of global BCM market include Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), HELLA, Texas Instruments Inc., Mouser Electronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Renesas Electronics Corporation

Key Benefits for Body Control Modules (BCM) Market:

This study presents an analytical depiction of the global body control modules market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Body Control Modules (BCM) Key Market Segments:

By Type: CAN Bus and LIN Bus

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Hatchback, Sedan, Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV), Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle.

By Application: Interior, Power Windows, Adaptive Cruise Control, Active Steering, Anti-Lock Braking System, GPS Navigation Technology, Exterior, Sunroof Control Units, Fog Lamp Control, Tailgate Open Control, Central Locking System and Wiper Control

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

