Boron Trifluoride Market Analysis of Top Manufacturers, Size & Share, CAGR, Imports and Exports of Forecast Years 2018-2026

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for boron trifluoride at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (tons) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global boron trifluoride market. It also covers the impact of drivers and restraints on demand for boron trifluoride during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the boron trifluoride market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global boron trifluoride market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the boron trifluoride market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global boron trifluoride market by segmenting it in terms of grade, application, end-use industry, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for boron trifluoride in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also encompasses demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global boron trifluoride market. Major players in the boron trifluoride market include Honeywell International Inc. BASF SE, Stella Chemifa Corporation, Entegris Inc., and Navin Fluorine International Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The boron trifluoride market is primarily driven by the increase in demand for boron trifluoride (BF3) as a catalyst in end-use industries and expansion in the chemical industry. Chemical is one of the major industries driving the global boron trifluoride market. Apart from its use as a catalyst, BF3 is employed as a reagent for desulfurizing solvents, intermediates, and cracked petroleum distillates. It is also largely employed as a p-type dopant in the manufacture of several semiconductor products. BF3 gas is employed in several end-use industries including polymers & plastics, chemicals & petrochemicals, semiconductors & electronics, and pharmaceuticals. Chemicals & petrochemicals is a leading consumer of BF3. End-user industries such as chemicals, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals are anticipated to expand at a steady pace in the near future. This is likely to drive the boron trifluoride market during the forecast period. However, due to the toxicity of BF3 gas, several restrictions have been imposed on its use, handling, and transport. People handling the gas are required to wear protective gear where the gas emission is beyond permissible limit. Currently, end-users of BF3 gas are substituting it with BF3 complexes, which are good catalysts in different chemical reactions. They can substitute BF3 gas in almost all applications. Moreover, due to the availability of BF3 complexes in liquid or solid form, it is easy to handle and transport.

The report provides an estimated market size of the boron trifluoride market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of boron trifluoride has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key grade, application, end-use, and regional segments of the boron trifluoride market. Market size and forecast for each major segment have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

Key Takeaways of Study

Extensive analysis of the boron trifluoride market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify market opportunities and industry development

Consumption of boron trifluoride by region and list of manufacturers

Key factors responsible for upcoming opportunities for the boron trifluoride market at global, regional, and country level

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments, regulatory scenario, and price trend that are likely to impact the outlook and forecast of the global boron trifluoride market between 2018 and 2026

Insights on market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and analyze the strength and weakness to gain strategic position in the market

The global boron trifluoride market has been segmented as follows:

Global Boron Trifluoride Market, by Grade

Purified

High Purity

Global Boron Trifluoride Market, by Application

Catalyst

Reagent

Others

Global Boron Trifluoride Market, by End-use

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Chemical Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Boron Trifluoride Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia and CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



