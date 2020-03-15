Brake Friction Market Key Manufacturers, Global Demand and Production Growth Analysis, Precise Outlook 2025

Global Brake Friction Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

The global Brake Friction market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.33% from 2019 to 2025, and the market size is estimated to grow from USD 13.48 Billion in 2019 to USD 15.84 Billion by 2025.

The brake friction aftermarket is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.03% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 29.77 Billion in 2017 to USD 31.99 Billion by 2025. The growing vehicle park and increase in total miles driven per year per country will drive the brake friction aftermarket.

Today’s passenger cars use a front disc and rear drum or all disc brakes (in case of premium vehicles). Factors such as the growing demand for premium passenger cars, advancements in the disc brake technology, lowered costs, stopping distance regulations, and advantages offered by disc brakes over drums (better heat dissipation & shorter stopping distance) are expected to drive the growth of the brake disc market.

This report focuses on Brake Friction volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Brake Friction market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. This report studies the global market size of Brake Friction in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Brake Friction in these regions.

Top manufacturers in Brake Friction Market are: Robert Bosch, Aisin Seiki, Nisshinbo, Federal-Mogul, Brembo, Aptiv, Tenneco, Akebono, Miba, SGL, Meritor and others.

This report segments the Global Brake Friction Market on the basis of Types:

Brake Disc

Brake Pad

Brake Drum

Brake Shoe

Brake Liner

On the Basis of Application (BOA) the Global Brake Friction Market is segmented into:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Construction Equipment

Agricultural Tractors

Regional Analysis For Brake Friction Market:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

South America

Middle East & Africa

Essential points covered in Brake Friction Market Research are:-

What will be the market size and the growth rate in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Brake Friction Market?

What are the key markets trends impacting the growth of the global Brake Friction Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Brake Friction Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Brake Friction Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Brake Friction Market?

Following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:-

Production Analysis – Production of the Brake Friction market is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Brake Friction Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Competitors – In this section, various Brake Friction Market leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Other analyses – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Brake Friction Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

