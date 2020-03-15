Breast Biopsy Devices Market Worth US$ 590 Million By 2024 – Mammotome, Hologic, C.R Bard, BD, Stryker, Galini SRL, Medtronic and Others

Breast Biopsy is a procedure in which a sample of a suspicious breast growth is removed and examined, usually for the presence of cancer. The sample is suctioned out through a needle or removed surgically. A breast biopsy is the best way to evaluate if a suspicious lump or portion of your breast is cancerous.

The Sales region of Breast Biopsy Devices is very dispersion, in 2016, the largest sales region North America is about 46.46%, the Europe sales about 26.88% market share, China occupies about 8.72% market share.

There are mainly five type products of Breast Biopsy Devices market: Biopsy Needles, Biopsy Tables, Guidance Systems, Localization Wires and others. Biopsy Needles accounts the largest sales proportion.

In the future, the Sales region will still be concentrated, North America will still occupy largest market share. The sales region will still dispersion China and other developing country will be major growth fact for the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Breast Biopsy Devices market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 590 million by 2024, from US$ 400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Breast Biopsy Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Breast Biopsy Devices Market Players

Mammotome

Hologic

C.R Bard

BD

Stryker

Galini SRL

Medtronic

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Breast Biopsy Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Breast Biopsy Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Breast Biopsy Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Breast Biopsy Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Breast Biopsy Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Breast Biopsy Devices value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Biopsy Needles

Biopsy Tables

Guidance Systems

Localization Wires

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Clinic

Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

