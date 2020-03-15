BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Business Intelligence Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

Business Intelligence Market 2018

This report studies the global Business Intelligence market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Business Intelligence market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

BI is a combination of tools and techniques used to transform raw data into meaningful information for the critical business decision-making process. It helps users to analyze data, receive information from various channels or business activities, and use the information in organizational opportunities and to improve business efficiency.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

SAS Institute

Actuate

Alteryx

Board International

Brist

Datawatch

GoodData

Infor

Information Builders

Logi Analytics

MicroStrategy

Panorama Software

Pentaho

Prognoz

Pyramid Analytics

Qlik

Salient Management Company

Tableau

Targit

Tibco Software

Yellowfin

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Unstructured Data

Semi-structured Data

Structured Data

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and consumer goods

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Transportation and logistics

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Business Intelligence Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Business Intelligence

1.1 Business Intelligence Market Overview

1.1.1 Business Intelligence Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Business Intelligence Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 Business Intelligence Market by Type

1.4 Business Intelligence Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Business Intelligence Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Business Intelligence Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 IBM

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Microsoft

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Oracle

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 SAP

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 SAS Institute

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Actuate

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Alteryx

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Board International

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Brist

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Datawatch

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 GoodData

3.12 Infor

3.13 Information Builders

3.14 Logi Analytics

3.15 MicroStrategy

3.16 Panorama Software

…….

4 Global Business Intelligence Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Business Intelligence Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Business Intelligence Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Business Intelligence in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Business Intelligence

5 United States Business Intelligence Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Business Intelligence Development Status and Outlook

7 China Business Intelligence Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Business Intelligence Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Business Intelligence Development Status and Outlook

10 India Business Intelligence Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Business Intelligence Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Business Intelligence Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Business Intelligence Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Business Intelligence Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Business Intelligence Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Business Intelligence Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 Business Intelligence Market Dynamics

12.1 Business Intelligence Market Opportunities

12.2 Business Intelligence Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Business Intelligence Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Business Intelligence Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..



