BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the global Business Intelligence market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Business Intelligence market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
BI is a combination of tools and techniques used to transform raw data into meaningful information for the critical business decision-making process. It helps users to analyze data, receive information from various channels or business activities, and use the information in organizational opportunities and to improve business efficiency.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
SAP
SAS Institute
Actuate
Alteryx
Board International
Brist
Datawatch
GoodData
Infor
Information Builders
Logi Analytics
MicroStrategy
Panorama Software
Pentaho
Prognoz
Pyramid Analytics
Qlik
Salient Management Company
Tableau
Targit
Tibco Software
Yellowfin
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Unstructured Data
Semi-structured Data
Structured Data
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Telecommunications and IT
Retail and consumer goods
Healthcare and life sciences
Manufacturing
Transportation and logistics
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Business Intelligence Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Business Intelligence
1.1 Business Intelligence Market Overview
1.1.1 Business Intelligence Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Business Intelligence Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 Business Intelligence Market by Type
1.4 Business Intelligence Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Business Intelligence Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Business Intelligence Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 IBM
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Microsoft
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Oracle
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 SAP
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 SAS Institute
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Actuate
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Alteryx
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Board International
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Brist
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Datawatch
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Business Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 GoodData
3.12 Infor
3.13 Information Builders
3.14 Logi Analytics
3.15 MicroStrategy
3.16 Panorama Software
…….
4 Global Business Intelligence Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Business Intelligence Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Business Intelligence Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Business Intelligence in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Business Intelligence
5 United States Business Intelligence Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Business Intelligence Development Status and Outlook
7 China Business Intelligence Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Business Intelligence Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Business Intelligence Development Status and Outlook
10 India Business Intelligence Development Status and Outlook
10.1 India Business Intelligence Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 India Business Intelligence Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
10.3 India Business Intelligence Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Business Intelligence Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Business Intelligence Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Business Intelligence Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Business Intelligence Market Dynamics
12.1 Business Intelligence Market Opportunities
12.2 Business Intelligence Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Business Intelligence Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Business Intelligence Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
