Calcium Carbonate Market Drives, Emerging Trends, Key Value And Forecast 2025

Calcium carbonate is the chemical compound found abundantly in nature in the form of limestone, chalk and marble. It is also found in the shells of marine animals which inhale the carbon dioxide and produce calcium carbonate. Ground calcium carbonate accounted for major share in Xplorermr2016 followed by precipitated calcium carbonate. In terms of geographic distribution, Asia Pacific dominated the global calcium carbonate market with more than 50% of the market.

Global Calcium Carbonate Market: Scope of Study

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Calcium Carbonate at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global calcium carbonate market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for calcium carbonate during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the calcium carbonate market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global calcium carbonate market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the calcium carbonate market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow the fastest CAGR.

Global Calcium Carbonate Market: Market Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global calcium carbonate market by segmenting it in terms of form of product type – ground calcium carbonate, precipitated calcium carbonate. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. The study also provides segmentation of calcium carbonate market based on the applications such as paper, plastic, paint, rubber, adhesives & sealants, building & construction, others. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for calcium carbonate in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of calcium carbonate for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of calcium carbonate has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on key applications of calcium carbonate. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

Global Calcium Carbonate Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, investor presentations, ICIS, Factiva, European Cosmetics Council, The European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC), Association for Soaps, Detergents and Maintenance Products (AISE), Journal of Surfactants and Detergents (JSD), American Chemical Society (ACS), Chemical Watch, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Calcium Carbonate Market: Competitive Landscape

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global calcium carbonate market. Key players operating in global calcium carbonate market include Minerals Technologies Inc., Omya AG, United Mining Investments Co., Imerys, Yuncheng Chemical Industrial CO., Ltd, Global Calcium Carbonate Industries, Huber Engineered Materials, Zhenjiang Jiande Longhua Plastic Chemical Co., Ltd, Mississippi Lime Company, Okutama Kogyo Co. Ltd, Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd, Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co KG, etc. among others.

