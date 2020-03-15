Caprylic Acid Market : Competitive Landscape Is Moderately Consolidated, With Strong Emphasis On Innovation 2021

In addition, increasing medical application of caprylic acid as nutritious dietary supplements for patients is positively contributing to the growth of this market. Caprylic acid as a natural fatty acid helps to boost the immunity against bacterial infections, chron’s disease and rising cholesterol level. In addition, caprylic acid is also effectively used for killing various pathogens and increasing its application in various commercial places as an antimicrobial pesticide for food contact surface sanitizer. This caprylic acid is also used as health sanitizer for medical institutions. This various application of caprylic acid has driven the growth of this market globally.

The global caprylic acid market is primarily driven by increasing health consciousness among the people associated with rising nutrition and dietary supplements. Increasing federal regulations and growing environmental concerns regarding deficiency of natural and non-renewable resources has triggered the global demand for caprylic acid and other fatty acids towards its higher applications. In addition, increasing prices of conventional vegetable oils and animal fats and higher export duties are fueling the demand for caprylic acid and other fatty acids. Different end-user companies and various specialty chemical formulators are enhancing the uses of natural caprylic acid and other fatty acids as vital resources to meet the raw material needs. Caprylic acids are major hydrophobes and it is increasingly used in surfactant applications. Furthermore, different government based incentives program encouraging the growth of renewable, natural fatty acids that further enhance the growth of caprylic acid market.

However, in spite of various advantages offered by caprylic acid there are some restraining factors that prevent the growth of the market. Increased consumption of fatty acids like caprylic acid causes some health problems such as constipation, nausea, diarrhea, heartburn and indigestion. All these concerns have negatively impacted on the growth of the global caprylic acid market during the forecast period.