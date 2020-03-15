Carbon Disulfide Market Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2016-2026)

First manufactured commercially around 1880, carbon disulfide is a volatile, flammable liquid primarily used as a building block of organic chemicals and as solvents in industrial and chemical processes. Carbon disulfide’s most important industrial application includes manufacture of regenerated cellulose and cellophane. It is also used as a feedstock for carbon tetrachloride production. In the food industry, carbon disulfide is used to protect fresh fruit from insects and fungus during shipping as well as in the solvent extraction of growth inhibitors. Other applications include cold vulcanization of rubber, synthesizing rubber accelerators, xanthates, and resins. It is also used in manufacture of pesticides and sulfur organic compounds for pharmaceutical.

Carbon Disulfide Market: Drivers and restraints

Carbon disulfide market growth is driven primarily by growing demand for cellulose and cellulosic fibers from various industries. With the increasing prices of basic raw materials, the use of carbon disulfide in the manufacture of mining chemicals (as flotation agents) is gaining in importance and has the highest forecast growth rate among the different applications. Growing demand for rayon and other cellulosic fibers from textile and fabric industry is expected to drive the Asian market for carbon disulfide.

However, hazardous effects of carbon disulfide on human health are expected to inhibit the market growth. It is claimed to have neurologic effects including behavioral and neurophysiologic changes when exposed for longer time. Environmental agencies such as EPS, OSHA, AIHA ERPG, NIOSH have put stringent regulations on exposure and utilizations limits of carbon disulfide use in various products. Additionally, rayon is being substituted by lyocell that does not use carbon disulfide in synthesis. This substitution is expected to hamper the market growth of carbon disulfide.

Carbon Disulfide Market: Segmentation

The carbon disulfide market can be segmented based on applications as:

Rubber

Rayon

Fibre

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Food

Others

Carbon Disulfide Market: Region wise outlook

Asia, including Japan, accounted for majority of world production and consumption of carbon disulfide. China is the most dominant consumer in this industry, followed by India. Western Europe also accounts for a significant proportion in global consumption of carbon disulfide. Stringent environmental regulations and shift of manufacturing bases to Asia Pacific region is causing slow growth in Europe. Demand for carbon disulfide from North America is submissive due to occupational health hazards caused by carbon disulfide. Hence, North America primarily imports carbon disulfide based chemicals and derivatives from Asia Pacific region.

Carbon Disulfide Market: Key market players

Some of the key players identified in the global carbon disulfide market are: