Carboxylic Acid Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges, Leading Manufacturers, and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2026

A carboxylic acid is an organic compound that contains a carboxyl group (C(=O)OH). The general formula of a carboxylic acid is RCOOH, with R referring to the rest of the (possibly quite large) molecule. Carboxylic acids occur widely and include the amino acids (which make up proteins) and acetic acid (which is part of vinegar and occurs in metabolism).

Increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products will also catalyze the global carboxylic acid market demand. Extensive usage of stearic, butyric, and valeric acids in the manufacturing of these products will influence the global carboxylic acid market in the forecast period. Rising awareness among the people about cosmetics and beauty products, in addition to increasing disposable income, will propel the market size considerably in the upcoming years.

Usage of the acids for esterification to provide the fragrance and for prevention of microbes, tend to have a prevailing effect on the market. More than 80% of these personal care products are for cosmetics, skin care products, fragrances, and hair care products.

Another important carboxylic acid market share booster is anticipated to be the growing use of organic acid in the animal feed industry in order to prevent the growth of microbes. Carboxylic acid such as formic acid and propionic acid prevent the growth of salmonella that contaminates the food and causes diseases to animals as well as humans. More than 45% of the global animal feed market is dedicated to poultry and more than a quarter is used for swine. The escalating consumption rate of poultry and swine for their health beneficiary protein content is likely to boost the global carboxylic acid market size as an animal feed additive. Regulations regarding banning of antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed, especially for poultry, swine, and cattle, will also have a positive effect on the industry.

The Asia Pacific, powered by China, is a dominant manufacturer of carboxylic acid, at present. China not only produces maximum carboxylic acid, but also consumes it because of key end-use industries such as consumer goods, lubricants, food, and beverages. The Asia Pacific is also an upcoming hub for the production of bio-based chemicals.

Products Segmentation, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type as below:

Acetic

Valeric

Isovaleric

Formic

Propionic

Butyric

Isobutyric

Citric

Caproic

Stearic

By Industrial Application, the market can be split into:

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Consumer Goods

Lubricants

Agrochemicals

Textiles

Chemical Intermediates

Rubber

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

