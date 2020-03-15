Ceramic Tiles Market Worth USD 212.6 Billion By 2025 – SCG, SALONI, Mohawk Industries, Crossville Inc., Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Porcelanosa, Florida Tile, Inc. and CERAMICHE ATLAS CONCORDE S.P.A.

Global Ceramic tiles Market valued approximately USD 90.9 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.90% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Residential replacement, commercial, and new residential are the major application segments of the ceramic tiles market. The residential replacement segment constituted the largest demand for ceramic tiles in 2017. However, new residential segment is expected to build substantial growth opportunities for the ceramic tiles market during the forecast period. GCC countries, Turkey, and Brazil are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the ceramic tiles market during the forecast period, owing to rise in construction activities in these countries.

Global Ceramic Tiles Market to Reach USD 212.6 Billion By 2025.

Leading Ceramic Tile Market Players

Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.P.A.

Crossville Inc.

China ceramic co ltd.

Florida tiles Inc.

Grupo lamosa SAB de CV

Kajaria ceramic

Mohawk industries Inc.

Porcelanosa grupo

Saloni ceramics

Siam cement group’s

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market ceramiche atlas Concorde S.P.A., Crossville Inc., china ceramics co ltd., Florida tiles Inc., grupo lamosa SAB de CV, kajaia ceramic, Mohawk industries Inc., porcelanosa grupo, saloni ceramics, Siam cement group. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The Detailed Segments and Sub-Segment of the Market are Explained Below:

By Product:

– Floor Tiles

– Walls Tiles

– Ceiling Tiles

– Roofing Tiles

By Application:

– Residential Replacement

– Commercial

– New Residential

– Industrial

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Ceramic Tile Market Study

– Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

– Venture capitalists

– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

– Third-party knowledge providers

– Investment bankers

– Investors

Global Ceramic Tile Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

