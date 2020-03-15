Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing Market to Record Steady Growth by 2028

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing or ChIP-seq is a method which is used to detect the interaction between DNA and Protein using next generation sequencing. It combines the chromatin immunoprecipitation with DNA sequencing for the identification of the binding sites of DNA-associated proteins. It is a type of tool that helps in determining the location of the DNA binding sites on the genome for a protein of interest.

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation sequencing helps the researcher for the screening and identification of the protein binding sites on the complete chromosomal scale with high and improved accuracy and efficiency.

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising incidence of immunology cases which required to test antigen-antibody interaction is a vital factor which positively influencing the growth of the market. Government has taken several initiatives and increases fund to promote the research conducted on combining chromatin immunoprecipitation and next generation DNA sequencing is also driving the market. The Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing is also useful for early detection of metabolic and obesity-related disorders. This is expected to fuelling the chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing market during the forecast period. Although few factors such as cellular composition of the tissue, frozen sample availability, high lipid content can restrain the concern market.

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing Market: Segmentation

To gain a comprehensive and a better understanding of the future market equity, the market report is segmented based on product type, application, end user and region.

Based on the product type Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing is segmented into:

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing Kits

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing Array

On the basis of Applications, Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing Market can be segmented as:

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer

Central Nervous Disorders

Others

On the basis of end users, Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing Market can be segmented as:

Research Institutes

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

On the basis of geography, Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing Market can be segmented as:

North- America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing Market: Overview

Global Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing market has witnessed growth due to expanding demand for Immunoprecipitation testing for various diseases like cancer and certain cardiovascular conditions. Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing is preferred over ChIP-on-chip. The DNA fragments while the Immunoprecipitation are isolated and can be identified by various methods like, DNA microarray, PCR and DNA sequencing. Combining NGS with ChIP, is also expected to contribute to boost the demand for Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing.

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geography wise, Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing market is divided into eight regions viz. North-America, Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan, China, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North America’s Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing market is expanding because of high adoption rate and it will remain dominant over the period of forecast due to growing number of research facilities and increased funding by the government for the research studies. Europe’s Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing market is also expected to grow at a significant rate due to improved availability of Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing kits and growing diagnostic centers in the region. Asia-Pacific’s Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing market is anticipated to grow at a decent rate due to low healthcare expenditure.

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the Global Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing market identified across the value chain include: Creative Diagnostics, Profacgen, Merck KGaA, Bio-Techne, Abcam plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., BioLegend, Inc., Active Motif, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.