Coenzyme Q10 Market Worth US$ 490 Million By 2024 – Kingdomway, Kaneka, ZMC, Space Biology, NHU, Pharma Essentia, Yuxi Jiankun, Haotian and Others

Coenzyme Q10 Market also known as ubiquinone, ubidecarenone, coenzyme Q, and abbreviated at times to CoQ10, is a naturally-occurring compound located in every cell in the body. Coenzyme Q10, or merely CoQ10, plays a key role in producing energy in the mitochondria, the part of a cell responsible for the production of energy in the form of ATP. Coenzyme Q10, in some cases referred to merely as CoQ10, is synthesized inside our bodies, it is also known to be found in meats, particularly in the heart, such as pork, chicken and beef, and many oils.

The global sales of coenzyme Q10 increased from 823 tons in 2013 to 1302 tons in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.15%. In 2017, the global coenzyme Q10 market is led by China. Japan is the second-largest region-wise market.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international conomic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Coenzyme Q10 industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Coenzyme Q10 industry, the current demand for Coenzyme Q10 product is relatively high, but lightly supply exceeds demand. Ordinary Coenzyme Q10 products on the China market do not sell well; Coenzyme Q10’s price is lower than past years.

Currently, Kingdomway, Kaneka, ZMC and Space Biologyare the leaders of coenzyme Q10 industry. Kingdomway is a global leader. In 2017, the production of Kingdomway was 386 MT, and the company holds a share of 29.65%. In Europe and the United States, Kingdomway and Kaneka are the market leader. The product demand is rising in China, but it is slow. In the United States, the demand is rising fast. The demand for health products drives the development of this industry. At present, there are dozens of companies in the United States who are coenzyme Q10 supplement manufacturers and are still growing.

Coenzyme Q10 is mainly used for food, medicine and cosmetics. In 2017, food application holds 76% of the consumption market share.

Although sales of Coenzyme Q10 brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Coenzyme Q10 field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinone) market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 490 million by 2024, from US$ 370 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinone) business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Coenzyme Q10 Market Players

Kingdomway

Kaneka

ZMC

Space Biology

NHU

Pharma Essentia

Yuxi Jiankun

Haotian

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinone) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinone) market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinone) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinone) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Coenzyme Q10 (Ubiquinone) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Coenzyme Q10 value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Chemical Synthesis

Microbial Fermentation

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food

Medicine

Cosmetics

Others

Global Coenzyme Q10 Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

