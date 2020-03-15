Compressed Natural Gas Market Expected to Reach $36,035 Million by 2023

The global compressed natural gas market was valued at $14,842 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $36,035 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2017 to 2023. Based on source, non-associated gas dominated the global compressed natural gas (CNG) market.

Natural gas vehicles (NGVs) offer several benefits, typically including fuel-cost savings, reduced CO2 emissions, local air-quality improvement, noise reduction, and even energy security to some extent. However, the uptake of NGVs is expected to remain limited due to lack of refueling infrastructure.

Around the globe, the concept of using natural gas as alternative to conventional fossil fuel, such as gasoline and diesel has been growing rapidly. Compressed natural gas (CNG), is one of the most commonly used natural gas in heavy-duty commercial vehicles such as buses, locomotives, trucks, ships, and others. CNG is mainly composed of methane, which is compressed to less than one percent of the volume to obtain compressed natural gas. Due to its eco-friendly nature, better performance advantages, and reduced maintained cost of the engine, CNG has gained popularity in the market. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of compressed natural gas as transit buses and delivery & refuse truck fleets prefer CNG over fossil fuel.

At present, the market is driven by low-cost of CNG with growth in energy requirement across the world. In addition, continuous exploration for non-conventional sources of energy and growth of the lager shale gas market also fuel the market. Furthermore, stringent government regulations on account of environmental concern and increase in subsidy among various regions such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA has advanced the demand for CNG in the automotive fuel market. However, the initial investment cost is too high and limited number of fuel stations restrain the growth of the market.

By source, the CNG market is classified into associated gas, non-associated gas, and unconventional sources. On the basis of end user, it is divided into light duty vehicles, medium duty/heavy duty buses, and medium duty/heavy duty trucks. The light duty vehicles in end user has the highest growth rate in terms of value due to the development of better and affordable storage tanks for CNG in light duty vehicles.

The Asia-Pacific and Europe region collectively accounted for approximately three-fourths of the global market share by revenue in 2016. Emerging economies such as China, India, Pakistan, and Argentina are estimated to dominate the market for the coming years.

The major companies profiled in this report are National Iranian Gas Company, Indraprastha Gas Limited, Trillium CNG, Gazprom, NEOgas Inc., Trillium CNG, China Natural Gas Inc., Pakistan State Oil, J-W Power Company, and GNVert.

Recovering oil prices during last year, and the warning by the IEA that there might be a relative shortage of liquid fuels by 2018 prompts governments and the transport industries to look for alternative fuels/technologies. These start reducing the dependence of the transport sector on liquid fossil fuels, thus decreasing the economic risks associated with the price volatility of conventional oil-derived fuels.

Transport sector natural gas use increased at an average annual rate of 21% from 2005 to 2014, which outpaced the growth rates of diesel (7%), gasoline (12%), and overall primary energy (8%). There is a structural change beginning to take place in vehicle fuel demand. Diesel’s share of total transport energy use declined from a high of 35% in 2010 to 31% in 2014.

Transformation in refineries and fuel oil markets are expected owing to the impact of environmental awareness on government policies. As a result, there is shift in usage of transport fuels from traditional fuel oil, especially where strict environmental regulations are implemented. The changes to the fuel oil pool require significant investment regarding refueling infrastructure. The price of CNG is expected to rise, as the processes used are capital intensive to achieve decent return on investment.

Asia-Pacific is expected to gain a significant market share in the global market by 2023, owing to the coverage of CNG infrastructure and supply. Increase in inclination toward eco-friendly fuels is expected to expand European and North American market share, owing to expanding CNG supply and refueling infrastructure.

