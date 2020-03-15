Concrete Sealer Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Concrete Sealer Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Concrete Sealer Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Concrete Sealer Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Concrete Sealer market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Curecrete Distribution(Ashford Formula and RetroPlate)

Prosoco

Evonik

BASF

SealSource

AmeriPolish

LYTHIC

W. R. MEADOWS

Larsen

KreteTek Industries

Kimbol Sealer

Stone Technologies

LATICRETE International

Nutech Paint

NewLook

Euclid Chemical

Henry Company

Chem Tec

Mapei

Nanofront

Suzhou Jinrun

Guangzhou Ontop Building Material

Concrete Sealer is applied to concrete to protect it from surface damage, corrosion, and staining. They either block the pores in the concrete to reduce absorption of water and salts or form an impermeable layer which prevents such materials from passing.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Silicate Sealers

Silane Siloxane Sealers

Acrylics Sealers

Epoxy Sealers

Others

By End-User / Application

Commercial Areas

Factories

Others

