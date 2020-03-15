Concrete Sealer Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023
Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Concrete Sealer Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Concrete Sealer Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Global Concrete Sealer market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Curecrete Distribution(Ashford Formula and RetroPlate)
Prosoco
Evonik
BASF
SealSource
AmeriPolish
LYTHIC
W. R. MEADOWS
Larsen
KreteTek Industries
Kimbol Sealer
Stone Technologies
LATICRETE International
Nutech Paint
NewLook
Euclid Chemical
Henry Company
Chem Tec
Mapei
Nanofront
Suzhou Jinrun
Guangzhou Ontop Building Material
Concrete Sealer is applied to concrete to protect it from surface damage, corrosion, and staining. They either block the pores in the concrete to reduce absorption of water and salts or form an impermeable layer which prevents such materials from passing.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Silicate Sealers
Silane Siloxane Sealers
Acrylics Sealers
Epoxy Sealers
Others
By End-User / Application
Commercial Areas
Factories
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Curecrete Distribution(Ashford Formula and RetroPlate)
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Prosoco
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Evonik
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 BASF
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 SealSource
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 AmeriPolish
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 LYTHIC
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 W. R. MEADOWS
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Larsen
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 KreteTek Industries
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Kimbol Sealer
12.12 Stone Technologies
12.13 LATICRETE International
12.14 Nutech Paint
12.15 NewLook
12.16 Euclid Chemical
12.17 Henry Company
12.18 Chem Tec
12.19 Mapei
12.20 Nanofront
12.21 Suzhou Jinrun
12.22 Guangzhou Ontop Building Material
