Connected Home Security System Industry Outlook to 2023 – Honeywell, ADT, Securitas, Panasonic, Samsung, Vivint, LifeShield, Scout Alarm

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- Connected home security system is a set of integrated systems connects to your home Wi-Fi network so you can monitor and control your security devices using your smartphone and an app. Entry-level systems typically include a couple of door and window sensors, a motion detector, and a hub that communicates with these devices using one or more wireless protocols such as Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, ZigBee, or a proprietary mesh network. You can add extra door, motion, and window sensors to provide coverage for your entire house and build a comprehensive system that includes door locks, garage door openers, indoor and outdoor surveillance cameras, lights, sirens, smoke/CO detectors, water sensors, and more. The key part of connected home security system is smart Hub or smart control panel. The hub connects to your router via a wired ethernet connection and infiltrates your airwaves with a signal that the smart home devices respond to. Therefore, our data covers the entire system. Our data does not cover separate components.

According to this study, projects that Connected Home Security System will register a 19.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 200 million by 2023, from US$ 70 million in 2017.

Major Market Players

Honeywell

ADT

Securitas

Panasonic

Samsung

Vivint

LifeShield

Scout Alarm

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Segmentation by product type:

Monitor System

Alarm System

Segmentation by application:

Villa

Apartment

Other

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Connected Home Security System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Connected Home Security System market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Connected Home Security System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Connected Home Security System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Connected Home Security System sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

