Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Future Trends to 2025 | FedEx, UTi Worldwide, Ryder System, CEVA Holdings, Deutsche Bahn, Agility, Schneider, UPS, Expeditors, APL Logistics, C.H. Robinson, Eagle Global Logistics, Exel, Menlo Worldwide and Others

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include FedEx, UTi Worldwide, Ryder System, CEVA Holdings, Deutsche Bahn, Agility, Schneider, UPS, Expeditors, APL Logistics, C.H. Robinson, Eagle Global Logistics, Exel, Menlo Worldwide, Nexus Distribution, Nippon Express, NYK Logistics, Panalpina, Penske Logistics, Star Distribution Systems and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Key Strategies of leading players

Enhance productivity and optimizing back end manufacturing processes

Product enhancement through integrating new strategies involving big data, advanced analytics into traditional manufacturing processes

Growing businesses through serving into new application areas and identifying pockets of growth in emerging markets

Focusing on cost effective production of devices with stability and robustness

Strategies for Product differentiation and adjusting to the life cycle changes

Strengthening collaboration with suppliers and distributors

More focused strategies are found in the report

Growing demand from the online retail sector, rapid development and rising disposable income of customers and increasing logistics services outsourcing are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market. However, High operational expenses and competition in pricing hinder the market growth. CPG logistics is a corporate process which includes the managing and shipping of consumer-packaged goods from the source to the destination. It is an integral part of supply chain management and provides various services like multimodal transport and freight forwarding through the truck, rail, ship, and air. It also provides storage and warehousing, customs brokerage and tracking of services of freight forwarding goods. The transportation segment leads the market and contains approximately 48% of the market share. Transportation involves the moving of CPG products from one place to another via different modes like sea, road, and rail. The rapid growth in the e-commerce industry has raised the CPG logistics sector; since in e-commerce, all the CPGs is transported via different modes, therefore, need for efficient delivery systems and freight forwarding is rising. As the market is expanding continuously, the CPG logistics services demand will also rise across the forecast duration.

The regional analysis of Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

The vast market research data included in the study is the result of extensive primary and secondary research activities. Surveys, personal interviews, and inputs from industry experts form the crux of primary research activities and data collected from trade journals, industry databases, and reputable paid sources form the basis of secondary research. The report also includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, with the help of information collected from market participants operating across key sectors of the market value chain. A separate analysis of macro- and micro-economic aspects, regulations, and trends influencing the overall development of the market is also included in the report.

Scope of Report:

What are the key uses of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics that have been identified and what are the benefits associated with them?

Which asset classes is Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics likely to disrupt and how?

Which segment of the financial services industry will benefit the most from a gradual movement to the technology?

What phase of development are various use cases of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics currently in and by when are they expected to be implemented?

Which segment will witness the earliest implementation and why?

Which factors will be driving the adoption of the technology through the forecast period?

What factors are expected to impede the adoption of the technology?

Which consortiums are actively participating to endorse the use of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics?

Which governments are exploring, supporting and promoting the use of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics and how?

Who are the key technology providers in the market for different use cases and what are their business models?

What is the most prominent strategy such as Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Product Launch among financial institutions for leveraging the technology?

