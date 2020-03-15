Contract Research Organization Market Worth US$ 55300 Million By 2024 – Quintiles, LabCorp (Covance), PPD, Parexel, ICON, PRA, inVentiv, INC, CRL, Wuxi AppTec and Others

Contract research organization (CRO) provide clinical trial and other research support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device industries and also serve government institutions, foundations and universities.

CROs provide drug development services, regulatory and scientific support, and infrastructure and staffing support to provide their clients with the flexibility to supplement their in-house capabilities or to provide a fully outsourced solution. The CRO industry has grown from providing limited clinical trial services in the 1970s to a full service industry characterized by broad relationships with clients and by service offerings that encompass the entire drug development process. Today, CROs provide a comprehensive range of clinical services, including protocol design and management and monitoring of Phase I through Phase IV clinical trials, data management, laboratory testing, medical and safety reviews and statistical analysis. In addition, CROs provide services that generate high quality and timely data in support of applications for regulatory approval of new drugs or reformulations of existing drugs as well as new and existing marketing claims. CROs leverage selected information technologies and procedures to efficiently capture, manage and analyze the large streams of data generated during a clinical trial.

There are major two classification of contract research organization (CRO) in this report, preclinical CRO and clinical trial CRO. Globally, the revenue share of each type of CRO is 19.95%and 80.05% in 2015.

At present, the world’s large service suppliers are mainly concentrated in USA. The top three service suppliers are Quintiles, LabCorp (Covance), PPD, respectively with global revenue market share as 20.06%, 9.72% and 19.19% in 2015.

According to this study, over the next five years the Contract Research Organization (CRO) market will register a 8.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 55300 million by 2024, from US$ 34500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Contract Research Organization (CRO) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Contract Research Organization (CRO) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Leading Contract Research Organization Market Players

Quintiles

LabCorp (Covance)

PPD

Parexel

ICON

PRA

inVentiv

INC

CRL

Wuxi AppTec

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Contract Research Organization (CRO) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Contract Research Organization (CRO) market by identifying its various sub segments.

– Focuses on the key global Contract Research Organization (CRO) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Contract Research Organization (CRO) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the size of Contract Research Organization (CRO) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Contract Research Organization (CRO) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Preclinical CRO

Clinical Trial CRO

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology

Medical Device Industry

Global Contract Research Organization Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

