Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market : An Objective Assessment Of The Trajectory Of The Market 2024

As water get concentrated in cooling systems it dissolves ions which may exceed the solubility of some minerals and results in scale formation in pipes, dissolved oxygen and other nutrients in water also encourage bacterial growth that can foul system surfaces and also causes diseases if not treated. Corrosion, scaling, and fouling are the major problems encountered in cooling water systems. These require proper treatment and control methods to maintain the value of the process it serves. Chemical treatment of cooling water is an integral part of many industrial processes. It is considered an important preventive maintenance. Corrosion, scaling and fouling of water cooling equipment can be effectively controlled through the chemical treatment.

Major chemicals used to treat cooling water fall under polyphosphates, chromates, nitrites, surfactants, zeolites, orthophosphates, PH regulators, biocides, and bio dispersants categories. These chemicals are injected into water cooling systems in specified doses to prevent scaling, corrosion, and growth of bacteria in water. Thus, these protect the equipment from degradation. Many industries such as power, food & beverage, steel, mining & metallurgy, oil & gas, refinery & petrochemicals, textiles & dyes and, food & beverage employ cooling water treatment chemicals. Based on chemical type, the cooling water treatment chemicals can be segmented into steel and copper based corrosion inhibitors, organic and inorganic phosphates based scaling inhibitors, oxidizing biocides, non-oxidizing biocides, bio-dispersants and others.

Corrosion and scaling accounts for major losses in cooling water systems. Various specialty chemicals are used as corrosion and scaling inhibitors. These include sodium hexa metaphosphate (SHMP), sodium tri polyphosphate (STPP), dilute phosphoric acid, monoammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate, monopotassium phosphate, amino tri methylene phosphonate and ethylene diphosphonic acid. Biocides can be divided into non-oxidizing biocides (such as bronopol and isothiazoline) and oxidizing biocides such as (calcium hypochlorite, sodium hypochlorite, stabilized bromine, hypobromus acid, sodium bromide, and chlorine dioxide tablets).