CORPORATE ENTERTAINMENT MARKET 2018- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Corporate Entertainment – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
This report studies the global Corporate Entertainment market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Corporate Entertainment market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Cvent
DNA Entertainment Networks
Eventive Marketing
Quintessentially Events
WPP
Bassett Events
BERKELEY CITY CLUB
Eventbrite
XING
Wizcraft
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Conventions
Retreats
Office parties
Market segment by Application, Corporate Entertainment can be split into
Young people
Middle-aged people
Table Of Content:
Global Corporate Entertainment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Corporate Entertainment
1.1 Corporate Entertainment Market Overview
1.1.1 Corporate Entertainment Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Corporate Entertainment Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Corporate Entertainment Market by Type
1.3.1 Conventions
1.3.2 Retreats
1.3.3 Office parties
1.4 Corporate Entertainment Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Young people
1.4.2 Middle-aged people
2 Global Corporate Entertainment Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Corporate Entertainment Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
…….
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Cvent
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Corporate Entertainment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 DNA Entertainment Networks
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Corporate Entertainment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Eventive Marketing
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Corporate Entertainment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Quintessentially Events
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Corporate Entertainment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 WPP
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Corporate Entertainment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Bassett Events
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Corporate Entertainment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 BERKELEY CITY CLUB
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Corporate Entertainment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Eventbrite
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Corporate Entertainment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 XING
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Corporate Entertainment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Wizcraft
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Corporate Entertainment Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
Continued…..
