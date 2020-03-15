Corrugated Plastic Sheet 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025
Corrugated Plastic Sheet – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025
— Corrugated Plastic Sheet Market 2019
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Corrugated Plastic Sheet – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
This report studies the global Corrugated Plastic Sheet market status and forecast, categorizes the global Corrugated Plastic Sheet market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Coroplast (Inteplast Group) (Vanceburg, KY, USA)
Primex Plastics (USA)
Karton (Italy)
SIMONA (Kirn, Germany)
DS Smith (UK)
Distriplast (Dunkirk, France)
Sangeeta Group (India)
Northern Ireland Plastics (UK)
Zibo Kelida Plastic (Shandong, China)
Tah Hsin Industrial (Taichung, Taiwan)
Twinplast (UK)
Plastflute (Malaysia)
Creabuild (Dubai)
Corex Plastics (Australia)
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Polypropylene Type
Polyethylene Type
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Graphic Arts and Signage
Packaging and Storage
Agriculture
Automotive
Building and Construction
Others
Table of Content:
Global Corrugated Plastic Sheet Market Research Report 2018
1 Corrugated Plastic Sheet Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Corrugated Plastic Sheet
1.2 Corrugated Plastic Sheet Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Corrugated Plastic Sheet Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Corrugated Plastic Sheet Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Polypropylene Type
1.2.3 Polyethylene Type
Others
1.3 Global Corrugated Plastic Sheet Segment by Application
1.3.1 Corrugated Plastic Sheet Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Graphic Arts and Signage
1.3.3 Packaging and Storage
1.3.4 Agriculture
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Building and Construction
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Corrugated Plastic Sheet Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Corrugated Plastic Sheet Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Corrugated Plastic Sheet (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Corrugated Plastic Sheet Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Corrugated Plastic Sheet Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global Corrugated Plastic Sheet Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Coroplast (Inteplast Group) (Vanceburg, KY, USA)
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Corrugated Plastic Sheet Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Coroplast (Inteplast Group) (Vanceburg, KY, USA) Corrugated Plastic Sheet Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Primex Plastics (USA)
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Corrugated Plastic Sheet Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Primex Plastics (USA) Corrugated Plastic Sheet Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Karton (Italy)
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Corrugated Plastic Sheet Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Karton (Italy) Corrugated Plastic Sheet Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 SIMONA (Kirn, Germany)
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Corrugated Plastic Sheet Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 SIMONA (Kirn, Germany) Corrugated Plastic Sheet Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 DS Smith (UK)
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Corrugated Plastic Sheet Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 DS Smith (UK) Corrugated Plastic Sheet Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Distriplast (Dunkirk, France)
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Corrugated Plastic Sheet Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Distriplast (Dunkirk, France) Corrugated Plastic Sheet Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Sangeeta Group (India)
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Corrugated Plastic Sheet Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Sangeeta Group (India) Corrugated Plastic Sheet Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Northern Ireland Plastics (UK)
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Corrugated Plastic Sheet Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Northern Ireland Plastics (UK) Corrugated Plastic Sheet Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Zibo Kelida Plastic (Shandong, China)
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Corrugated Plastic Sheet Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Zibo Kelida Plastic (Shandong, China) Corrugated Plastic Sheet Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Tah Hsin Industrial (Taichung, Taiwan)
7.11 Twinplast (UK)
7.12 Plastflute (Malaysia)
7.13 Creabuild (Dubai)
7.14 Corex Plastics (Australia)
Continued…..
