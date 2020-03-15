Cranial Navigation Systems Market Trends and Segments 2018-2028

Cranial Navigation Systems: Market Insights

Cranial navigation is commonly performed by registration with optic tracking, fiducial markers and intermittent pointer-based application. Cranial navigation system provides patient specific, three dimensional anatomy for navigation in preoperative and intraoperative which help surgeons to perform complicated procedures with improved accuracy and safety. The primary principle of navigation system is the localizing technology. Cranial navigation system is a devices which is used to determine the spatial position of tracked instrument during the time of intervention. Cranial navigation systems has emerged as one of the most reliable technology as it transforms surgical interventions into less and safer invasive procedures. Cranial navigation systems helps the surgeons in the procedures, by keeping skull opening small and minimize damage. Cranial navigation systems in neurosurgery has expanded rapidly owing to high demand of navigation systems which are accurate and safe during surgery. Cranial navigation systems are developed foe image guided neurosurgery to aid accurate resection of brain tumours. Cranial navigation system is helpful in designing the craniotomy flat or burr hole, navigation and access and extent of resection or accuracy of procedure and biopsy.

Cranial Navigation Systems: Market Dynamics

Cranial navigation systems is projected to witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to increasing number of geriatric population. Rise in adoption of cranial navigation systems as it help is safe and accurate procedure during the time of surgery drive the market of cranial navigation systems in near future. Rising awareness regarding the minimally invasive surgical procedure for the brain spur the market of cranial navigation systems. Advancement in the technology for neurosurgical procedures drive the market for cranial navigation systems in forecast period. Brain shift deformation of brain during the surgery, intraoperative position of patient and loss of cerebrospinal fluid which gives no accurate result of preoperative image hinder the growth of cranial navigation systems.

Cranial Navigation Systems: Segmentation

The global cranial navigation systems market is segmented by product type and end user:

Segmentation by product type: Optical System Electromagnetic System



Segmentation by End User: Hospital Specialty Clinics Others



Cranial Navigation Systems: Overview

Cranial navigation systems market is expected to grow at significant rate due to increasing need of the systems which are accurate and safe during neuro surgery. Shortened hospitals stay and shorter recovery time after the surgery will drive the cranial navigation system market. On the basis of product type, electromagnetic system accounts for the significant growth owing to increasing demand worldwide. On the basis of end user hospital segment accounts for the highest revenue share owing to increasing number of neurosurgery in the hospitals.

Cranial Navigation Systems: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global cranial navigation systems market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global cranial navigation systems market owing to well established healthcare infrastructure, presence of major players and increased adoption of technologically advanced techniques. Western Europe accounts for the second-largest share owing to continuous research activities in the medical field in the neurosurgical systems, high spending capacity of people. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region owing to an increase in healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare facilities in the public as well as private sector and growing medical tourism leads to the growth of cranial navigation systems market over the region. Lack of awareness and healthcare facilities in most parts of Middle East and Africa region leads to their least contribution in the overall global market for cranial navigation systems.

Cranial Navigation Systems: Key Players

Some of the key players present in the global cranial navigation systems market are Medtronic plc, Stryker, Brainlab AG, GE Healthcare, Micromar Ind., SONOWAND AS, Fiagon GmbH among others.