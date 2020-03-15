Cross-laminated Timber Market Leaps Forward, New Research Discusses driving factors of 2018 – 2026

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is also known as X-lam or massive timber. It is a prefabricated engineered wood panel made of three to four layers of solid-sawn lumber or composite lumber. Composite lumber is well-laminated through the gluing of longitudinal and transverse layers of timber by using structural adhesives to form a solid, rectangle-shaped, straight, and plane timber. Cross-laminated timber was first developed and used in Germany and Austria in the 1990s. During the 2000s, it was much widely used in Europe. Cross-laminated timber has several applications in walls, roofs, and ceilings. The thickness of the product can be changed as per the requirement of the application. It is an eco-friendly product, which is used as a sustainable material in single-storied and multi-storied buildings.

Based on type, the global cross-laminated timber market has been segmented into adhesive-bonded cross-laminated timber and mechanically fastened cross-laminated timber. Both segments are anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. However, the adhesive-bonded cross-laminated timber segment is likely to expand faster, led by superior structural properties of adhesive-bonded cross-laminated timber. Compared to mechanically fastened cross-laminated timber, adhesive-bonded cross-laminated timber is used on a larger scale during construction. Cross-laminated timber panels consist of several layers of lumber boards stacked crosswise and glued together. The assembly process usually takes 15–60 minutes, depending on the adhesives used. Adhesive is used to assemble cross-laminated timber panels. Very few manufacturers of cross-laminated timber use the process of mechanical fastening. Manufacturers use aluminum nails or wooden dowels to connect wood layers vertically.

In terms of application, the global cross-laminated timber market can be segmented into residential buildings, educational institutes, government/public buildings, and industrial & commercial spaces. Residential buildings is a prominent segment of the cross-laminated timber market. In residential buildings, cross-laminated timber is used in walls, roofs, and ceilings. Flooring and walls made from cross-laminated timber can be assembled before reaching the project site. This prefabrication helps in decreasing the construction time and cost. Cross-laminated timber is less commonly used in the construction of industrial and commercial spaces. They require adherence to strict building codes of strength. In order to achieve that, the number of cross-laminated timber panels used increases and the cost of construction rises significantly.

Based on region, the global cross-laminated timber market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is estimated to be a prominent region of the cross-laminated timber market. The region is a significant producer as well as consumer of cross-laminated timber. Most of the global cross-laminated timber production is concentrated in Europe. Cross-laminated timber was first introduced in Europe and is thus extensively used in the region. North America is another significant consumer of cross-laminated timber. Consumption of cross-laminated timber is anticipated to rise significantly over the next few years. Asia Pacific is another key region of the cross-laminated timber market. Most of the demand in the region comes from Japan, New Zealand, and Australia.

The report analyzes and forecasts the cross-laminated timber market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of volume (cubic meters) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global cross-laminated timber market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for cross-laminated timber during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the cross-laminated timber market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global cross-laminated timber market. The Porter’s five forces model for the cross-laminated timber market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by type and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global cross-laminated timber market by segmenting it in terms of type, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for cross-laminated timber in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual type and application of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global cross-laminated timber market. Key players profiled in the report are Stora Enso, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG, Binderholz Bausysteme GmbH, KLH Massivholz GmbH, HASSLACHER Holding GmbH, Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation, Nordic Structures, Ed. Zublin AG, Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG, Sterling Lumber Company, Inc., and W. u. J. Derix GmbH & Co. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global cross-laminated timber market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global cross-laminated timber market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each type, application, and end-user industry segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.