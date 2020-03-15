Dental Fluorescence Analyzer Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2018-2028

Dental Fluorescence Analyzer display fluorescence using properties of x-rays called as fluorescence x-rays from a material which is bombarded with high energy x-rays. Qualitative and quantitative element analysis has been traditionally done with the x-ray fluorescence generators since years and dental fluorescence analyzer are used for identification of trace elements, calculating the thickness and composition of the dental materials. Dental fluorescence analyzer finds wide applications in forensic science and analysis of dental and medical specimens. This technique is particularly important for the specimens that are wet and possess low resistance which cannot be studied by other element analysis methods. Additionally, dental fluorescence analyzer also help in preserving the scarce specimen while analyzing which can be destroyed by other methods. For tooth analysis, dental fluorescence analyzer efficiently and precisely detect the tooth caries. Teeth accumulate heavy materials from eating, smoking and pollution. Dental fluorescence analyzer finds applications in detecting the trace elements and measuring the pollution index from the dental samples in research studies. Unknown elements identification and detection in pathological specimens by dental fluorescence analyzer holds a very important role as these elements are unique and specific to each patient and case. These specimens should be analyzed without destroying which is successfully attained by dental fluorescence analyzer. In forensic science, dental fluorescence analyzer finds application for identifying the victim and time of death as human dentitions are very unique to an individual just like fingerprints. Dental fluorescence analyzer can efficiently detect the location of dental resins with their brand in cremated and non-cremated individuals.

Dental Fluorescence Analyzer Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing popularity and demand for ‘minimal intervention’ for identifying dental caries is expected to be the prime driver of the dental fluorescence analyzer market over the forecast years. Dental fluorescence analyzer market is predicted to be driven by the increasing adoption of the device for archaeological research of ancient teeth. Advancing technology in the dental fluorescence analyzer market, particularly micro-XRF instruments for elemental mapping and its applications is expected to propel the demand for dental fluorescence analyzer over the forecast years. On the contrary, tricky reimbursement policies pose a threat to the unrestricted expansion of the dental fluorescence analyzer market.

Dental Fluorescence Analyzer Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global dental fluorescence analyzer Market has been segmented on the basis of application, end users and geography.

Based on application, the global dental fluorescence analyzer market is divided into following:

Forensic Investigations

Archeological Research

Environmental Monitoring

Pharmaceutical and Medical Research

Dental Practice

Others

Based on end users, the global dental fluorescence analyzer market is segmented as below:

Dental Clinics

Forensics Departments

Archeology Research Institutes

Academic Research Institutes

Dental Fluorescence Analyzer Market: Overview

The global dental fluorescence analyzer market is expected to witness growth over the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of the device for various applications. The dental fluorescence analyzer market is segmented into Forensic Investigations, Archeological Research, Environmental Monitoring, pharmaceutical and medical research, dental practice and others. Forensic investigations and archeological research are expected to hold a major share in the dental fluorescence analyzer market over the forecast period owing to the increasing implementation of the devices for research purposes and increasing number of clinical trial results. Among end users, the dental fluorescence analyzer market is segmented into dental clinics, forensics departments, archeology research institutes and academic research institutes. Higher adoption by end users are dependent upon the launch of more advance, user friendly and compact devices expanding the dental fluorescence analyzer market.

Dental Fluorescence Analyzer Market: Regional Wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, dental fluorescence analyzer market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold largest revenue shares in the global dental fluorescence analyzer market primarily due to increasing incidence of tooth caries. Moreover, increasing healthcare and research expenditure is also the contributor for North America dominance. Europe dental fluorescence analyzer market is expected to show second highest revenue share in the dental fluorescence analyzer market due to higher healthcare expenditure and fast technological advances. The dental fluorescence analyzer market for China is expected to create a big share in terms of revenue over the forecast years because of high demand of dental fluorescence analyzer.

Dental Fluorescence Analyzer Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global for dental fluorescence analyzer market are HORIBA, Bruker, Olympus Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Helmut Fischer GmbH, Horiba, Ltd., SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH, Rigaku Corporation, Analytical X-Ray Systems Co. Ltd., and FAST ComTec.