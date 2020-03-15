Dental Hygiene Devices Market will Poised to Register At 4.9% CAGR by 2028

Prominently operated by Colgate-Palmolive Company, Glaxo Smith Kline plc, Johnson & Johnson, P&G, Unilever plc, and Dentsply Sirona, the dental hygiene devices landscape is currently witnessing dominance of toothbrush sales. In recent years, the dramatic growth of the E-commerce sector is translating into elevating online sales of dental hygiene devices, which is posing strong competition facing the retail pharmacy segment.

Toothbrush Records Highest Sale, Online Retail Firms up

A recent market research study by Future Market Insights provides exclusive insights on the current and prospective performance of global dental hygiene devices market, in terms of sales volume as well as revenue.

“The report categorizes dental hygiene devices landscape into the toothbrush, scalers, polishing devices, and others on the basis of product type. Toothbrush has been the top-selling product in global dental hygiene devices landscape, attributed to widespread availability, extensive selection range, broad price range, and frequent innovation,” explains a senior research analyst at FMI.

Currently, toothbrush sales account for almost 60% of the total market revenue, whereas the report indicates that dental scalers and dental polishing devices are gradually gaining ground. The study projects over 5% year over year revenue growth for the latter two in 2019 and ahead.

Retail pharmacies will remain the largest revenue generating channel of distribution in dental hygiene devices market. Whereas, online pharmacies are slated to present promising investment opportunities to dental hygiene devices manufacturers. The report projects that revenue generated through online retail would cross the US$ 1 billion mark in the next 3-4 years.

Request to View Sample of Research Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8177

Key Dynamics Prompt at Rising Oral Care Concerns

The global dental hygiene devices market is low-value high-volume landscape, which remains the key factor that dampens investment. While baby boomers have been referred to as the primary consumers of dental hygiene devices, a growing percentage of juvenile and millennial people afflicted with one or more oral health problems points to the widening prospects of dental hygiene devices in coming years.

Increasing dental disease prevalence, coupled with the increasingly sophisticating infrastructure of dental care across developing regions, is predominantly responsible for improving the scope of dental hygiene devices penetration. Dental caries, periodontal conditions, and oral cancer mark some of the most significant concerns related to oral healthcare, among the population.

“OTC (over-the-counter) nature of a majority of dental hygiene devices remains one of the key factors positively influencing their widespread availability and sales,” says the FMI analyst.

Adding further to it on the potential market growth barriers, the analyst says, “As dental disorders are often non-life threatening, a notable portion of the patient population tends to initially prefer alternative treatments over dental hygiene devices. Price pressure and poor RoI are identified to be longstanding challenges for manufacturers of dental hygiene devices to initiate large scale investment projects”.

Asian Economies Create an Attractive Investment Pocket

The report sheds light on all the aspects related to worldwide demand for dental hygiene devices and offers insights on the growth prospects projected for global dental hygiene devices market through the next few years. The report forecasts steady yet moderate yearly revenue growth of 4.7% in 2019, and around 1/3rd of the total market value is poised to be accounted for by the Asia Pacific. North America and Western Europe are likely to hold a collective share of more than a third of the global market value.

APAC and Latin America are poised to remain highly lucrative regional markets for manufacturers of dental hygiene devices owing to consistently increasing demand for dental treatments in these regions.

Although the widening patient pool is driving the steady demand for dental hygiene devices, a sizeable population based in developing countries is still undiagnosed and untreated. FMI research points to the presence of several untapped opportunities in a massive untreated population and thereby highlights high attractiveness of emerging regional markets for dental hygiene devices manufacturers.

Besides frequent product innovations, key players in the global dental hygiene devices market maintain their strategic focus on the enhancement of distribution channel by strengthening existing marketing efforts across Asian markets, particularly in India, Singapore, and Malaysia.

To Know More Clear Details about This Report, Ask The Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-8177

Toothpaste Innovations Account for a Trending Wave

The report suggests that strategic collaborations, new product launches, and geographical expansion remain the highlights of developmental strategies adopted by key companies operating in dental hygiene devices landscape. Electric/battery-operated toothbrush innovations continue to shape new launch strategies of a majority of companies, whereas most of the market leaders are focusing on introducing novel toothpaste ranges specific to various oral care demands.