Diabetes Care Devices Market Trends and Opportunities to 2024 – Roche, Medtronic plc, J&J, Abbott Terumo Corporation, Ypsomed, Sannuo, Sanofi, I-sens, Alere and Others

Diabetes Care Devices conclude glucose Monitoring Device (blood glucose meters, blood glucose test strips, lancing devices, continuous glucose monitoring devices, HbA1c testing kits and others) and insulin delivery device (insulin pumps, insulin syringes, insulin pens and others).

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder that affects your pancreas ability to produce or use insulin. Insulin is a hormone secret by the beta cell of the islet of Langerhans of the pancreas. When your body turns the food which u eat into energy molecule glucose. In response to glucose, body secretes insulin which helps to transport glucose/energy to the cells. Insulin acts as a key to remaining energetic. It is a chemical message that tells the cell to open and receive glucose. If the body produces little or no insulin or are insulin resistant, too much sugar remains in your blood. Blood glucose levels are higher than normal for individuals. This results in diabetes. There are two main types of diabetes: Type 1 and Type 2. Type 1 is also known as insulin dependent diabetes mellitus whereas type 2 is known as noninsulin dependent diabetes mellitus.

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder that affects your pancreas ability to produce or use insulin. Diabetes currently affects 386 million people worldwide and is expected to increase to 592 million people by 2035. The diabetes prevalence is growing with rising obesity rates, lifestyle and dietary changes, and growing ageing population. Therefore, given the huge numbers of diabetics worldwide and the financial implications due to diabetes, there is a substantial business potential in the diabetes care devices market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Diabetes Care Devices market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 25700 million by 2024, from US$ 20000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Diabetes Care Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Diabetes Care Devices market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Leading Diabetes Care Devices Market Players

Roche

Medtronic plc

J&J

Abbott

Ascensia Diabetes Care

BD

Dexcom

ARKRAY In

Braun

Terumo Corporation

Ypsomed

Sannuo

Sanofi

I-sens

Alere

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Diabetes Care Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Diabetes Care Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Diabetes Care Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Diabetes Care Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Diabetes Care Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Diabetes Care Devices value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Blood Glucose Meters

Blood Glucose Test Strips

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Syringes

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Medical Care

Personal Care

Global Diabetes Care Devices Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

