Disposable Glove Market will grow $14.93 billion by 2025 at a 7.8% CAGR

Global Disposable Glove Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

The Global Disposable Glove market is expected to reach $14.93 billion by 2025 at a 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2019 – 2025.

Rising importance of raw materials offering lightweight properties, comfort, higher heat resistance, and elasticity has been a major incentive for companies to conduct extensive R&D. These initiatives are primarily aimed at achieving multi-functionality of the product and widen its application scope by including innovative add-ons to existing designs.

The market for disposable gloves is primarily driven by their requirement in medical and surgical applications to ensure safety and hygiene. In addition, the growing number of end users, such as healthcare, pharma, and food industries, is expected to supplement the market growth. However, toxic reaction from certain gloves as well as competition pricing offered by local manufacturers could hamper the market growth.

Natural rubber gloves are the most popular and conventional glove solution and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%. Non-powdered gloves are anticipated to experience higher adoption rate, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

In 2018, medical gloves accounted for highest revenue share and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Key Features of the Disposable Gloves Market:

The U.S. dominated the North American disposable gloves market in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2023.

The food service application by volume accounted for about two-fifths share of the global market as is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

India is expected to be the fastest growing country in the Asia-Pacific disposable gloves market with a CAGR of 11.2% during 2017-2023, in terms of value and 8.5% in terms of volume respectively.

This report focuses on Disposable Glove volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Disposable Glove market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. This report studies the global market size of Disposable Glove in key regions like (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa), focuses on the consumption of Disposable Glove in these regions.

Top manufacturers in Disposable Glove Market are: Ansell, Top Glove, Honeywell International, Hartalega, Kossan Rubber Industries, W.W. Grainger, Supermax, 3M, Kimberly-Clark, Protective Industrial Products and others.

This report segments the Global Disposable Glove Market on the basis of Types:

Natural Rubber or Latex

Vinyl

Nitrile

Others

On the Basis of Application (BOA) the Global Disposable Glove Market is segmented into:

Sterile Surgical

Non-sterile

Examination

Others

Regional Analysis For Disposable Glove Market:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

South America

Middle East & Africa

Essential points covered in Disposable Glove Market Research are:-

What will be the market size and the growth rate in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Disposable Glove Market?

What are the key markets trends impacting the growth of the global Disposable Glove Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Disposable Glove Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Disposable Glove Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Disposable Glove Market?

Following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:-

Production Analysis – Production of the Disposable Glove market is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Disposable Glove Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Competitors – In this section, various Disposable Glove Market leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Other analyses – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Disposable Glove Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

