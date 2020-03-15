Domain Name System Tools Industry Outlook to 2023 – GoDaddy, MarkMonitor, NetNames, Verisign, Akamai Technologies, Dyn, DNS Made Easy, DNSPod, EasyDNS Technologies, Moniker Online Services, MyDomain, Network Solutions, Rackspace DNS Cloud, Cloudflare, Neustar

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- Domain Name System (DNS) is a decentralized naming system for computers, services, or any resource connected to the Internet or a private network. It consists of various information with domain names assigned to each of the participating entities. It translates the domain names into the numerical Internet protocol (IP) addresses required for identifying computer services and devices with the underlying network protocols. The DNS is an essential component of the functionality of the Internet, as it provides a worldwide, distributed directory service.

Domain Name System Tools are mainly classified into the following types: Managed DNS Services and Standalone DNS Tools. Managed DNS Services is the most widely used type which takes up about 76.85% % of the total in 2017 in Global

USA is the largest countries of Domain Name System Tools in the world in the past few years. USA market took up about 51.45% the global market in 2017, while Europe were about 19.00%.

Major Market Players

GoDaddy

MarkMonitor

NetNames

Verisign

Akamai Technologies

Dyn

DNS Made Easy

DNSPod

EasyDNS Technologies

Moniker Online Services

MyDomain

Network Solutions

Rackspace DNS Cloud

Cloudflare

Neustar

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Segmentation by product type:

Managed DNS Services

Standalone DNS Tools

Segmentation by application:

Small Businesses

Medium-sized Businesses

Large Enterprises

Other

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Domain Name System Tools consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Domain Name System Tools market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Domain Name System Tools manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Domain Name System Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Domain Name System Tools sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

